Kim Kardashian soaks up the sun in SKIMS Swim Shop campaign

Kim Kardashian’s taking center stage in the new SKIMS Swim Shop campaign, shot by Nick Knight. The sleek new images find Kardashian posing in her brand’s new assortment of bikinis, one-pieces and more, all cast in a sharp palette of ruby-red, black, and dark snake prints. With styling by Carine Roitfeld, the sleek range is instantly reminiscent of nonchalant editorials of the ’90s and early 2000’s—and instantly part of our summertime moodboards. You can shop the full line, which ranges from $36-$94, when it drops on SKIMS’ website on April 17. Sexy!!

All images: Nick Knight/Courtesy of SKIMS

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul announce their first pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Nina Agdal and Logan Paul! The engaged couple are expecting their first baby as shared with a sonogram post on Instagram. Paul first proposed to Agdal in July 2023, and the pair will welcome their baby in the fall. With fanfare from friends including Duckie Thot, Kyra Santoro, Bridget Bahl, Fedez, and more, the future tot is destined for a stylish welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Malone Souliers and Tabitha Simmons team up for elegant new shoe collection

Luxury footwear label Malone Souilers has just partnered with the eternally chic Tabitha Simmons on an exclusive shoe collection. The pair’s collaboration combines Souliers’ signature elegance and Simmons’ sharp eye across pumps, ballet flats, mules, and more in a palette of black, champagne, blue, and pink. Accents including delicate crystals, sheer paneling, and floral jacquard emphasizes each style’s high craftsmanship and ability to fit a range of styles. You can discover the full range now at Bergdorf Goodman.

“Working with Coco [Fong] and Valerio [Bava] on this project was a complete joy,” Simmons said. “I have loved revisiting my archives and this collaboration really showcases our combined DNA.”

Revolve Festival returns to Coachella with Ludacris, T-Pain, & more

During Coachella’s first weekend, Revolve returned to the desert with its seventh annual Revolve Festival party on Saturday. The retailer’s viral Palm Springs event featured activations by Rhode, Quay, Supergroup!, and P.F. Flyers, with additional bites and beverages from Raising Cane’s, Cosmic Bliss, Family Style Fest, 818 Tequila, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Red Bull, LaCroix, and VOSS Water. Attendees also took in musical performances by Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Kim Lee, Nina Sky, Ying Yang Twins, and Siobhan Bell. All were enjoyed by guests including Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle, Emma Roberts, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Evan Mock, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Ming Lee Simmons, Taylor Hill, Tyga, YG, Charli D’Amelio, Teyana Taylor, Madison Pettis, Landon Barker, Natalia Bryant, Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Justine Skye, Leonie Hanne, Camila Coelho, Campbell and Jett Puckett, Blake Gray, Tessa Brooks, and more.

All images: Marc Patrick & Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Bella Becker.

