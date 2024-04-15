Fashion Scholarship Fund’s FSF Live Gala celebrates emerging fashion talents

The Glasshouse was brimming with the future of fashion this week during the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF)’s annual FSF Live Gala. Honoring Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Burke, and Pete Nordstrom, the occasion was held to celebrate fashion industry change prompted by this year’s FSF Scholars and 130 Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholar college students. The Paloma Elsesser-hosted soirée was notably attended by fashion-forward guests galore, including Spike Lee, Karla Welch, Shannon Abloh, Jamie Nordstrom, Jakarie Whitaker, Cara Buono, Vera Wang, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Willy Chavarria, Christopher John Rodgers, Heron Preston, Bibhu Mohapatra, Colm Dillane, Daniella Kallmeyer, Gigi Burris, Jonathan Cohen, Beverly Nguyen, Brie Welch, Yael Quint, Linda Fargo, and Rickie de Sole.

All Imagery: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Manolo Blahnik’s spring luncheon brings blooming color to the Chateau Marmont

Manolo Blahnik brought a chic burst of color to the Chateau Marmont with an exclusive luncheon celebrating its Spring 2024 collection. Hosted by CEO Kristina Blahnik, the occasion featured a display of Blahnik’s newest shoes and custom hand-painted portraits by Briana Kranz. The elegant occasion was complete with guests including Erin Walsh, Gillian Jacobs, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Nora Zehetner, Andrew Mukamal, Casey Fremont, Jamie Mizrahi, Jessica Paster, Akira Akbar, Saniyya Sidney, Sophie Lopez, Tara Swennen, Thomas Christos Kikis, and more attending a sunny seated luncheon, complete with signature margaritas.

All Imagery: Jason Sean Weiss for BFA

Ethan and Maya Hawke premiere “Wildcat” at the Angelika

The Angelika transformed into a family affair for the premiere of Ethan Hawke’s upcoming drama film Wildcat, starring the director and actor’s daughter Maya Hawke. Kaia Gerber, Laura Linney, Sarita Choudhury, and more stars attended to support the Hawkes at the occasion, which was sponsored by Dior, The Cinema Society, and Oscilloscope Laboratories. Afterwards, guests mingled at the venue’s Bar Tulix to close the night.

All Images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Nina Runsdorf brings Alix Eagle’s British fashions to the Upper East Side

Jewelry designer Nina Runsdorf celebrated close friend Alex Eagle’s debut in the US market with an intimate cocktail party at her chic Upper East Side home. Eagle’s effortless neutral suiting and separates were smoothly displayed alongside Runsdorf’s latest designs, all crafted with sliced diamonds, white jade, and more rare materials. The soirée—which also was shoppable as a pop-up, beginning April 11—was complete with a stylish guest list, including Kate Young, Sara Byworth, Madison Rexroat, Joanna Czech, Michael Carl, Sarah Harrelson, Zoe Ruffner, Vanessa Hong, and more.

All Images: Courtesy of Nina Runsdorf

Badass Art Women Awards honors Maria Grazia Chiuri and fashion’s female collaborators

The Project for Empty Space’s Badass Art Women Awards returned to Manhattan, celebrating female partnerships under the theme “Dynamic Duos.” The occasion honored Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Chanakya School of Craft co-founder Karishma Swali, as well as Pratt>FORWARD co-founders Mickalene Thomas and Jane South, while Alyssa Alexander received the event’s inaugural Feminist FUTURES Curatorial Fellowship. Guests including Rosamund Pike, Dale Arden Chong, Derrick Adams, Kennedy Yanko, Hiba Schabaz, Maxwell Osborne, Bevy Smith, Rebecca Jampol, Olivier Bialobos, Marisa Pucci, Alexandra Winokur, and more formed a fashionable crowd for the Angel Orensanz Foundation soirée, creating a spring affair to remember.

All Images: Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Bella Becker.

