Peek Inside The Restored Hollywood Regency Home Of Francesco & Bee Carrozzini

written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy of Architectural Digest)

For Francesco Carrozzini, an Italian-born photographer, music video director, and filmmaker, making his way to Los Angeles and creating a home there has always been the dream. When Carrozzini purchased a Hollywood Regency property steeped in design history (it was built and later remodeled by famed architect John Elgin Woolf) in 2017, it was the perfect, tasteful fit for an offspring of fashion royalty. After all, his late mother, Franca Sozzani, whose life and career he made a beloved documentary about, was the arbiter of style during the decades that she reigned over Vogue Italia.

Carrozzini tells Architectural Digest that he purchased the residence from hotelier Sean MacPherson, the year before he married his partner, producer Bee Shaffer. Carrozini, who welcomed his first child today (a baby boy named Oliver, who was born on grandma Anna Wintour’s birthday!), has overseen a meticulous restoration of the parquet floors and white-painted wooden ceilings, as well as refurnishing the living room walls to include library nooks and built-in bookcases.

Befitting of their connections to the fashion and photography industry, the couple’s home features original work by Mario Testino, Helmut Newton, Richard Avedon, Robert Capa, Thomas Struth, and Man Ray around the airy and elegant space.

(Courtesy of Architectural Digest)

“I spent a month picking the perfect white,” Carrozzini tells the outlet. “This project was not about making major changes that would affect the integrity of the architecture. It was a true restoration. Every choice had to be the right choice.” He also tells the publication, proudly, that the home is now an L.A. landmark. Read the full feature here.

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

X