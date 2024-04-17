Editor’s Pick: Granado’s “Essence of Flowers” Collection

What: Brazilian brand Granado is embracing spring with its new fragrance collection, “The Essence of Flowers.” Inspired by the country’s lush botanical life, the line centers on five classic blossoms: Rosa Damascena (roses), Magnólia (magnolias), Lírio (lilies), Gardênia (gardenias), and Violeta (violets), each with their own respective colorways. Each individual scent can be found in its own cologne, candle, hand cream, body moisturizer, bar soap, liquid soap, and room spray, as well as a cologne sample kit—ensuring you’ll bloom all season long.

Who: The range was crafted by international perfumers Christian Alori, Shyamala Maisondieu, Hernan Figoli, and Leandro Petit, the noses behind all of Granado’s fragrances. Since 1870, Jose Antonio Coxito Granado established company—known in Brazil as Granado Pharmácias—as a leading force for sustainable cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. It’s also stayed in the family to this day, led by CEO Christopher Freeman and his daughter, Sissi Freeman—who serves as the brand’s chief marketing and sales officer.

Why: The “Essence of Flowers” collection wholeheartedly embraces Granado’s core practices of natural ingredient usage, responsible sourcing, and anti-animal testing. Additionally, pure floral scents bring the range a step above standard single-note perfumes—we’re particularly fond of the woody Violeta and deep, musky Rosa Damascena. For added flair, the label’s products even have a royal touch after being deemed the Official Pharmacy of the Brazilian Imperial Family by Emperor Pedro II.

Where: Granado’s flagship store at 611 Madison Avenue, or Granado.us.com.

How much: $45 to $60.

