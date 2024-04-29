Talk about star power! Fashion’s brightest stars stepped out to the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs) on Sunday night, celebrating the accomplishments of peers across style, beauty, entertainment, and more. An A-list crowd toasted the occasion at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where glitz and glamour abounded. All were present to celebrate this year’s honorees, which included Bob Mackie (Lifetime Achievement), Amelia Gray (Model of the Year), Erin Walsh (Style Curator of the Year), Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God (Designer of the Year), Anastasia Soare (Beauty Innovator of the Year), Elsa Hosk (Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year), Brett Alan Nelson (Music Stylist of the Year), Adir Abergel (Hair Stylist of the Year), Rachel Goodwin (Makeup Artist of the Year), and Maer Roshan (Editor of the Year).

The night kicked off with our hilarious host Celeste Barber, returning five years after her Daily hosting debut in 2019. Sarah Michelle Gellar began the evening’s presentations with a sparkly start, shining in an Oscar de la Renta dress while presenting Makeup Artist of the Year to Rebecca Goodwin. “We know the endless weeks of travel, leaving your family behind while hopping from country-to-country jet lagged with little to no sleep,” Gellar said. “It’s these times when your glam squad truly becomes family, as well as therapist, confidante, and hype team. This is what makes me so fortunate to have Rachel by my side. In those quick minutes while she touches up my face she is actually touching up my soul.” Slay!

Dani Michelle reunited with Elsa Hosk to present the latter with Entrepreneur of the Year for her namesake label, Helsa—with a focus on motherhood in her speech, thanks to one of Hosk’s recent Instagram posts. “To me, as a working mom, that hits harder than the famous Barbie quote that won an Oscar,” Michelle shared. The intimate moments continued as Erin Walsh was awarded Stylist of the Year, presented by Rachel Zoe. “If you can be brave enough to see all of yourself, even the bits on the outside and the inside that perhaps you’re not so proud of, and then you can learn to let fashion be your superpower and to let your clothes help you tell the story of the legacy that you leave behind,” Walsh shared. Wise words!

2024’s Model of the Year recipient was Amelia Gray, who was ushered onstage by not one, but two presenters: Perfect editor and fashion icon in her own right, Katie Grand and proud mom Lisa Rinna. Gray made an emphasis on the importance of family and community—and never giving up— in her acceptance speech. “Nobody really tells you what it feels like when your dreams come true,” Gray expressed at the podium. “I’m sure a lot of you in this room experienced that. It’s a lot of gratitude, and a lot of pinch-me moments, but I couldn’t have done any of this on my own.”

Ryan Murphy and Maer Roshan united onstage, with Roshan being given the Editor of the Year honor. Roshan kindly took a moment to recognize the importance of media and its current landscape, with additional special mentions to none other than the Daily’s own editor-in-chief Brandusa Niro. “In the past few years, once mighty giants like Gawker, Vice, and Buzzfeed have closed or died—and the fact that The Daily is alive and thriving is a testament to Brandusa’s superhuman drive and imagination, not to mention her good taste,” Roshan shared.

Similar support was expressed by Jennifer Garner, who presented the beloved Adir Abergel with Hair Artist of the Year. “As Adir and I have grown up together, I’ve had the privilege of watching what it looks like to truly have no competition. Not because jobs are infinite—although for Adir, it seems like they are—but because he’s every artist’s biggest fan,” Garner expressed, noting Abergel’s support of other hairstylists, makeup artists, and more. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, presented with Designer of the Year by Carlos Nazario, also brought the importance of one’s community to his acceptance speech. “Everything we do comes from love—the love for people to be the best versions of who they can be. And hopefully through our designs that will allow people to walk in a room, and their lights is seen before their outfit is,” Lorenzo shared.

Kris Jenner presented Anastasia Soare with The Daily’s first-ever Beauty Innovator award, which overlapped with Soare’s 25th anniversary after founding her namesake brand. “From the beginning, she was unstoppable and still holds that same fierceness today. Not only did Anastasia put eyebrows on the map and disrupt an entire industry, but she’s continued to push the boundaries,” Jenner shared. Soare took a moment to share her key business advice: “I want to teach people to invest in themselves. I think you have to do that.”

One of the night’s most touching moments came from Brett Alan Nelson, presented with Music Stylist of the Year by Doja Cat—following the pair’s viral arrival in lingerie-inspired outfits with full glasses of wine. “Brett, thank you, and thank you to your beautiful mother for having you and giving me a friend that can help me translate my creative thoughts and teach me things about fashion and myself that I never thought I’d learn,” Doja Cat shared, noting Nelson’s love of both work and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Nelson took the occasion to thank his peers, as well as his mother—who accompanied him as his date to the awards. “I left home when I was 17 because I knew that I could do something so much bigger than I could have in Missouri, and I know that terrified my mom and I would not be standing here today without here. So, thank you, mom,” he said.

The evening’s final honor for Lifetime Achievement was given to Bob Mackie, presented by star stylist Law Roach. Roach recalled when Mackie welcomed him to his archives with open arms, and compared his relationship with Cher to Roach and Zendaya’s style union. The designer, who’s being honored later this year with a star-studded documentary, took the moment to express his enthusiasm and love for the act of dressing up—a defining signature of his own career. “When I walked out there tonight through that group in front of the photographers, and I saw some of these people dressed because they wanted to be dressed up, it just made me so happy,” Mackie expressed. “We have to keep that up—we can’t stop now!”

The occasion featured an array of activations by presenters FIJI Water, Morrocanoil, Casamigos, DAOU Vineyards, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. The chic affair was witnessed by a wide array of celebrity and influencer guests, including Abla Sofy, Adam Ballheim, Amelie Anstett, Amina Kadyrova, Andrea Lublin, Ashley Haas, Anita Ghanizada, Ben Crofchick, Benjamin Holtrop, Brandi Fowler, Brian Wolk, Caroline Fiss, Chanel Stewart, Charly Jordan, Charlie Matthews, Charlotte Bickley, Chloe Lukasiak, Claude Morris, Cole Etgen, Cole Sprouse, Daniela Lopez Osorio, Darren Kennedy, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Diana Madison, Elise Sanville, Emily Johnson, George Kotsiopoulos, Gisele Oliveira, Harry Hamlin, Hart Denton, Jasmine Tookes, Julie Sarinana, Kara Del Toro, Karina Big, Katya Tolstova, Leila Yavari, Liv Perez, Madi B Webb, Madisin Rian, Marta Pozzan, Matthew Postlethwaite, Miles Nightingale, Molly Sims, Nava Rose, Nick Champa, Nico Freetham, Nolan Gerard Funk, Olivia Rodriguez, Paige DeSorbo, Sahil Salathia, Sandra Lee, Skye Aurelia, Spencer Liff, Stella Maxwell, Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth, Yi Zhou, Yovana Ventura, Zane Phillips, and many others.

In addition to meaningful words from true industry leader, guests also left the Beverly Hills Hotel with chic gift bags, which were packed with goodies from Cinq á Sept, DAOU Vineyards, Moroccanoil, Anastasia Beverly Hills, FIJI Water, and Ellis Brooklyn. Until next year, Los Angeles!

All images: Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.