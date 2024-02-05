Usher is in the hot seat for Skims

After a shoutout at his 2023 Las Vegas show to Kim Kardashian, it is only right that Usher is now the face of Skims’ latest men’s collection. The duo have been ‘coworkers’ before—when Kardashian notably took the lead in Usher’s Super Bowl announcement video. Repaying the favor, the performer is now starring in the brand’s sizzling new campaign alongside the exclusive release his limited-edition album. His ninth studio album, Coming Home, will be available exclusively on the Skims website from midnight on February 8…tear yourself away from the campaign images, and go set an alarm now.

Chloé’s new chapter is coming

Ahead of its hotly-anticipated show in Paris next month—the first under new creative director Chemena Kamali—Chloé has launched a teaser campaign of sorts, ‘Chloé Portraits.’ The images show famed faces from different time frames of the house under its various female creative directors, all photographed at quintessential Parisian hotspots by David Sims. Think: Jerry Hall, Jessica Miller, and Natalia Vodianova. While honoring the past, the series also serves to introduce a new generation of Chloé women to the house including FeiFei Sun, Ornella Umutoni and Kristine Lindseth. It’s also an additional look at the recently-unveiled logo that the brand premiered in January.

Images: Courtesy

Gucci eyes up London for May show

Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, will be orchestrating his inaugural Cruise collection in May 2025. He will not only be presenting his first Cruise line, but it will also be his first destination show as creative director. It’s not the first time brand the label is heading to London either, having staged a show at Westminster Abbey back in 2016. While little else is known about the premise of this next show, save the date for May 13.

Janelle Lloyd is now fashion director at Bloomingdale’s

Influencer and fashion industry vet Janelle Lloyd has been named ready to wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, in a full-circle moment having began her career as an assistant buyer at the retailer. Lloyd, who fashion fans likely know by her handle @WaitYouNeedThis, will apply her background in brand management, buying, styling, content creation, interior design, and ad sales to the role in the fashion office, while reporting to vice president of integrated marketing Kevin Harter. Announcing her appointment, Harter said: “Janelle comes to us with a diverse background of roles and experiences…In fact, she started her career at Bloomingdale’s as an assistant buyer and has worked with many of the brands we know and love throughout her career. With an MBA from New York University and experience working at Google, she brings a variety of expertise to the team.” Bonne chance!

Burberry throws a very British bash

Anna Wintour, Olivia Coleman, Naomi Campbell, The Great British Bakeoff’s Mary Berry, and Absolutely Fabulous icon Joanna Lumley joined Burberry in celebrating the heritage’s brand month-long takeover of London luxury mecca, Harrods. For the month of February, Harrods’ signature green has been given a Burberry check and ‘knight blue’-hue makeover, with additional branded activations and exclusive product displayed throughout the store to celebrate Burberry’s 175 year anniversary. Plus! Until February 29, catch the doormen outfitted in their Burberry best. (The first time the Harrods’ uniforms have been redesigned by a fashion house.) To properly ring in the partnership, Burberry and Harrods got together a guestlist that was stacked with memorable names to enjoy a special performance by Ezra Collective. Take a peek at who was there, below:

Images: Getty

Additional reporting by Bella Becker

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.