Métier & Huma Abedin Bring Together A Chic Crowd For A Dinner Out East

Melissa Morris, the designer behind the luxury bags toted by the likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, reunited with another one of her fans, Huma Abedin, to co-host a summer dinner in Sagaponack.

Morris’ London-based brand Métier is the first word in traveling in style, so it made perfect sense that tastemakers flocked to join in the fun from far and wide. The evening brought together Hamptonites, NYC tastemakers, models, influencers, actors, stylists, and individuals from the worlds of art, design, and food.

The garden dinner took place at the private home of Susannah Lachs and Dean Adler, with a tablescape set up underneath the trees, illuminated by Noguchi-inspired lanterns overhead. The menu for the evening was custom-created by wunderkind New York-based chef Flynn McGarry, and included favorites like grilled wild bass, squash blossom focaccia, tomato salad, and summer beans, with sweet lavender Madeleines to seal the deal.

Among the crowd were Pat Cleveland, Tamron Hall, Melodie Monrose, Jihae Kim, Batsheva Hay, Tanya Taylor, Bailey Moon, Beverly Nguyen, Brie Welch, Jacob Soboroff, Astrid Baarsma, Patricia Akello, Cara Buono, Dasha Nekrasova, Denée Benton, Carolyn Angel, Casey Fremont, Dina Nur Satti, Liz Shaffer, Dee Poku, Herrana Addisu, Maneesh Goyal, and Noot Seear, many of whom were carrying Métier’s most-known styles such as the Roma in soft Gotland suede and the new Cala woven basket bag.

Peek inside the evening, below:

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

