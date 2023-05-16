SKIMS opens its summer pop-up shop at Rockefeller Center

New Yorkers, give a warm welcome to SKIMS. The innovative shapewear and lifestyle brand opened its first-ever retail activation in Manhattan today, unveiling a summer-themed pop-up shop which will be brimming with SKIMS essentials, as well as treats from local gem, Morgenstern’s Ice Cream. To help spread the word, SKIMS teamed up with the Radio City Rockettes, who performed their iconic kickline in front of their home venue while dressed in the brand’s best-selling Seamless Sculpt Collection. Talk about stopping traffic! The eye-catching iris blue pop-up store, designed by Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger, is open now at 620 Fifth Avenue.

Fashion insiders attend opening evening of Sophie Elgort’s new exhibition “Away We Go”

Guests headed to Lafayette 148 New York’s Green Street flagship recently to raise a glass to photographer Sophie Elgort, whose work is now on display at the brand’s store through June 9. The multi-media installation has been planned to coincide with the launch of the ‘Postcards’ print for Pre-Fall 2023. Creative director Emily Smith co-hosted the opening event with Sophie Elgort, welcoming VIP guests including Christy Turlington and Sophie dad’s, legendary image maker Arthur Elgort (fun fact: Turlington presented her longtime collaborator Elgort with his lifetime achievement award at the Daily’s Fashion Media Awards in September 2021), and many more in attendance. To mark the celebration, Lafayette 148 and Sophie Elgort donated 10% of sales from the evening to Planned Parenthood. Among those who stepped out to support the travel-inspired exhibit of double exposure analog images were Kate Young, Jane Keltner De Valle, Violetta Komyshan, Elizabeth Kurpis, Amy Lefévre, Lizzie Asher, Ash Foo, Christina Grasso, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, Zoë Chao, Sophia Kanavos, Stephanie Nass, Nneya Richards, Elle Strauss, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Alana Zimmer, Chrissy Rutherford, and many more.

Zara Atelier launches Collection 03: The Skirt

Zara’s latest high-end endeavor is a capsule collection focused on the skirt—and not just any skirts, either. The intricately detailed collection of six skirts, priced from $349 to $659, are the Spanish high street brand’s way of showing what the Zara Atelier’s capable of, with detailing like hand-applied patterns and embroidery, hand-treated patchworked leather, individually screen printed fabrics, rivulets of hand-applied sequins, and hand-set corsetry and boning. To highlight the capsule, Zara enlisted genre-defying creative Nick Knight to capture the garments. Like what you see? The collection is available online and in select stores now.

Rhuigi Villaseñor to depart Bally

After just a year-and-a-half, Rhuigi Villaseñor and Swiss luxury brand are parting ways. The outgoing creative director said his experience at the label was “an incredible honor.” While no successor has been announced, it reads as if it was a mutual decision between the designer—who also operates his own brand, Rhude—and the brand. Bally’s design studio will continue creating upcoming collections until a new creative director is named, and it will still present a co-ed Spring Summer ’24 collection in Milan this September—Villaseñor brought the brand back to the runway in September 2022, which notably catapulted its visibility once more. During his tenure, the designer also oversaw the reopening of the Bally Meatpacking flagship, reimagined under his direction. It was also recently reported that Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody is currently designing a series of capsule offerings with the brand, which will be unveiled early next year. Watch this space!

