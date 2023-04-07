Inside Sam Edelman’s L’Hotel Gigi Pop-up In Palm Beach

To celebrate its SS ’23 lifestyle collection and 15 years of the iconic Gigi sandal, Sam Edelman recently launched L’Hotel Gigi at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. The concept pop-up shop included three days of curated, immersive branded experiences. Let’s dive in!

Things kicked off with a VIP launch party, which saw more than 150 tastemakers head to the pink-hued venue to raise a glass to the concept pop-up shop, aptly named L’Hotel Gigi. Attendees mixed and mingled while exploring an array of wardrobe essentials from the lifestyle brand, including whimsical dresses, must-have denim, and a curated assortment of footwear, created to take you from poolside morning coffee to evening cocktails in the courtyard with ease. Instagrammable event highlights included a Sam Edelman branded pink Fiat Jolly, signature “clean” cocktails, and live music at sunset.

The following day, Sam Edelman co-founder and fashion director Libby Edelman hosted an intimate luncheon with The

Colony’s artist-in-residence Katy Ferrarone at the legendary Swifty’s restaurant. The occasion celebrated the positive impact of women in the worlds of art and design. Attendees included fellow female founders and industry powerhouses such as Jennifer Creel, Alex Rose, Di Petroff, Victoria Yeager, and many more, who discussed the event’s topic while enjoying a tablescape and menu that reflected the Sam Edelman brand.

Each guest received a L’Hotel Gigi gift bag filled with branded items designed for the Palm Beach pop-up. The VIP luncheon was followed by a shopping event, during which Edelman and Ferrarone participated in a panel where they further reflected on the topic with a wider audience, and shared stories about their journey as creatives. The engaged attendees listened and learned while sipping Rumor Rose, green juices from Juice Press, and sparkling, all natural beverages from Gorgie, and guests picked up a variety of wardrobe essentials from the L’Hotel Gigi collection.

To round out the three days of fashion and fun, L’Hotel Gigi hosted a flower market and floral arrangement class with female founders and entrepreneurs Molly and Elspie of Wills & Co at the L’Hotel Gigi Flower Bar. Inspired by legendary gardens from Southampton to Southport and Palm Beach to Provence, guests and shoppers were invited to build their own bouquet in a nod to the SS ’23 collection.

Images: Gabrielle Wilder

