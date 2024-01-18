11
All eyes on Paris! The Dior Men Winter 2024/2025 show will be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Friday, January 19 at 3PM CET/9AM EST. We can hardly wait! See what Kim Jones has been working on at the link below.
All eyes on Paris! The Dior Men Winter 2024/2025 show will be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Friday, January 19 at 3PM CET/9AM EST. We can hardly wait! See what Kim Jones has been working on at the link below.
Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.