What: Hurry up, spring and summer! But while we wait for *anything that’s not this,* at least we can brighten up our outfit rotations with ASTA Resort’s newly-unveiled collection. Titled Flowers in Firenze, the offering from the popular LA-based knitwear brand bridges the gap between occasions and climates, with pieces that’ll look just as good for happy hour right now as they will for an al fresco concert when things start to heat up.

Who: Perhaps you’ve already come across the label, thanks to its omnipresent shimmering and body-hugging dresses which can be spotted in beach bars and poolside at the world’s most sought-after destinations. With its aesthetic deeply influenced by travel, food, and art, the pieces marry together all of our favorite things, all while being handcrafted with love by artisans and technicians in Italy.

What: And speaking of Italy! The accompanying (moodboard worthy!) Fellini-esque campaign nods to those roots, with gorgeous scenes shot in breathtaking Italian villas. Just like the images, the items from the line evoke a nostalgic glamour and retro charm too, with hand-embroidered sequins and beads on chartreuse mini dresses and itsy bitsy skirts, cream-and-black two-piece sets you could comfortably meet your new Hinge flame’s co-workers in, traffic-stopping red numbers, fun tank tops, cutouts galore, and so much more.

Where: astaresort.com—shoppable from 4/1 at 4PM EST.

