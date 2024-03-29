Mushrooms are having a moment. From Stella McCartney designing a bustier and trousers made of mushroom leather to the numerous mushroom elixirs and teas on the market, fungi are certainly on trend. Not to mention, the widespread use of psilocybin (now legal in several states) in therapy and recreationally, while mushroom-inspired interiors such as furniture, lamps, and candles, are selling out. Randall’s Island was recently the site of the New York City Fungus Festival, and there’s even a mushroom documentary (Fantastic Fungi) on Netflix. Now, a new serum is capitalizing on the buzz, incorporating the magical qualities of ’shrooms for the ultimate skincare treatment. The Daily caught up with Adam Dinkes, founder and president of Shroom Skincare, to learn how the mystical properties of mushrooms just might be the future of beauty. And you don’t even have to forage for them!

Tell us how you discovered the magical properties of mushrooms and found ways to use them in Mycelium Glow.

My passion for natural and sustainable skincare and the proven benefits of mushrooms for the skin inspired me to start Shroom Skincare. As someone with a background in skincare and dermatology, when I discovered the benefits of mushrooms for the skin, it sparked my interest in creating skincare products that focus on using mushrooms as key ingredients. Research into mushrooms and skin has shown promising results. One study in 2013 found that extracts from the shiitake mushroom could improve skin elasticity and firmness. Another study in 2015 showed that mushroom extracts improve skin hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What’s so special about mushrooms, and what makes them an essential ingredient in skincare?

Mushrooms contain various bioactive compounds—such as polysaccharides, triterpenoids, and antioxidants—that can provide several benefits for the skin, including hydration, anti-inflammation, protection, skin brightening, and collagen production. Shroom Skincare harnesses these natural compounds offering a range of benefits for the skin, making it healthier, more hydrated, and more radiant.

How did your chemists choose the different varieties of mushrooms used? And how do they work together in the serum?

Different mushrooms can be used for different skin issues. Using mushrooms and proven actives like vitamin C in skincare products makes sense because both ingredients have been extensively studied for their benefits for the skin. Mushrooms have been shown to improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation, protect the skin from environmental stressors, and stimulate collagen production. Combined with actives like vitamin C—a powerful antioxidant that can brighten the skin, protect it from UV damage, and stimulate collagen synthesis—these ingredients work synergistically to provide even more significant benefits to the skin.

What’s special about Mycelium Glow serum? How is it different from others on the market?

In short, we use different mushrooms or combinations of mushrooms, combined with proven actives like Vitamin C or Vitamin A to boost the overall effectiveness of our products. For example, in Mycelium Glow Brightening Serum, we combine Maitake, chaga, reishi, and cordyceps sinensis mushrooms because they have various beneficial properties for the skin. These mushrooms are rich in antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and other environmental factors. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce redness, swelling, and other signs of inflammation on the skin. In addition, these mushrooms have immune-boosting effects, which help to support the skin’s natural defenses against irritation and other problems. They also have nourishing and deeply hydrating effects on the skin, helping to keep it moisturized and healthy-looking.

What role does Vitamin C play in the formula?

Vitamin C is another ingredient often included in skincare products due to its benefits for the skin. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals and other environmental factors. It also helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots, uneven skin tone, and other signs of aging. Vitamin C can also stimulate collagen production, which may help to improve the elasticity and firmness of the skin. Combining Vitamin C with the above-mentioned mushroom extracts in a skincare product provides a range of boosted benefits for the skin, including protection from environmental damage, reduction of inflammation, support for the skin’s natural defenses, and improvement in the appearance of aging and uneven skin tone.

Why are antioxidants important in skincare products? What benefits do they offer?

Antioxidants protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that cause cellular damage in the body, including the skin. This damage leads to premature aging, fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Antioxidants work by neutralizing free radicals and preventing them from causing further damage to the skin. They also help to reduce inflammation and protect against sun damage. By incorporating antioxidants into your skincare routine, you can help to protect your skin from damage and keep it looking healthy and youthful.

What can users gain from starting their facial skincare routine with your serum? Should everyone be using one?

Mycelium Glow Brightening Serum is designed to deliver visible results. After incorporating our serum into your skin routine, you should notice instant deep hydration and softening of your skin texture. Your skin will also have an instant glow. Over the next few weeks, you’ll see a brightening and evening effect in your overall skin tone. Dark spots will fade, and skin will appear firmer, healthier, hydrated, and nourished.

What products, if any, should be used following a serum?

We recommend using Mycelium Glow Brightening Serum directly on your skin under all other products. This provides the best benefits for your skin. The serum plays well with others, so you can easily add a moisturizer or sunscreen right on top. Make-up also goes on easily over the serum because it dries into the skin.

