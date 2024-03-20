The PR Net, the global network for marketing and communications pros, hosted its annual The PR Net Next Gen Awards last night in the chic surroundings of The Wythe Hotel’s Bar Blondeau. Honorees and guests gathered at the Williamsburg watering hole which overlooks the Manhattan skyline to raise a glass to one another and celebrate overall industry achievements and advancements.

The Awards, which champions agencies that are up to eight years in business, was conceptualized to recognize disruption and innovation that’s emerging in the world of PR. As Lisa Kay Smith, founder of The PR Net explained: “These younger agencies [are] ushering in new ways of operating, both on the client servicing side and their internal and external social impact. It’s exciting to see who makes the list each year and have our eyes on the future of the industry.”

Once again, submissions were assessed by a committee of industry leaders. This year’s top recognitions of Next Gen ‘Agency of the Year’ went to the trio of Rachel Harrison Communications in the US, J / PR in the UK, and 1Milk2Sugars in Canada.

Read on for more winners!

Gia Kuan Consulting (Arts & Culture)

Studio Beauty (Beauty)

5th Column (DEI)

The Consultancy PR (Design)

OGAKI (Digital)

Partners + Associates Agency (Entertainment & Culture)

Savoir Agency (Experiential)

Platform (Fashion)

PRZM (Gen Z)

CURICH|WEISS (Hospitality)

SEEN Connects (Influencer Marketing, UK)

Talent Resources (Influencer Marketing, US)

Hello Human (Innovator)

Battalion PR (Jewelry & Timepieces)

Words + Pixels (Lifestyle, UK)

The Lifestyle Co. (Lifestyle, US)

Carfrae Consulting (Luxury)

The Last Agency (New Agency)

Scout Lab (Purpose-Driven Marketing)

Optimist Consulting (Real Estate)

SAVI (Society & Culture)

Revolver PR (Sports & Entertainment)

20Two Studio (Travel)

Articulate Productions (Wine & Spirits)

Notable guests included Cindy Krupp, Steven Wilson, Rachel Harrison, Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Daniel Redgert, Akbar Hamid, Stephanie Gotch, Lara Eurdolian, Tania Cavallo, and Amanda Kasper. Peek inside the celebration, below:

Images: BFA

