Daily Media: Shock Exits, Editor Moves, And More To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Candace Owens and Daily Wire have parted ways.

2. Stephen Garner is now senior editor at Footwear News.

3. Hollie Berman is now news editor at The Economist.

4. Dries Van Noten is leaving his namesake label.

5. Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving Valentino.

6. Chris Clipper is now chief financial officer at David Yurman. Robert Lepere is now chief people officer at the company.

7. Emma Shor is now director of fashion & retail at SHADOW.

8. Erica Feldman is now business development manager at Base Beauty Creative Agency. Tina Falco is now director of program success at the company.

9. Tim Fitzgerald is now senior manager of VIP & influence at Karla Otto.

10. Izabella Varela is now account executive at YaYa Publicity.

11. Megan Cunningham is now public relations coordinator at The Consultancy PR.

12. Kate Nichols, PR director at MVPR, is leaving the company.

Plus!

13. Purple PR is now representing Gab Bois and Bynacht.

14. PR Consulting is now representing The Ludlow Hotel.

15. ICA is now representing Linea Pelle.

16. MMPR is now representing Atlas Grey.

17. Laura Neroulias is now working at Costa Navarino.

18. PR Boutiques International is now representing The Edit PR, Better Together, and Reconnect PR.

19. J/PR is now representing Park Hyatt Milan.

20. Michele Marie PR is now representing Ramy Brooke, Barcode, Skarlett Blue, and Oh La La Cherie.

21. MP-IMC is now representing Remedy Skin.

22. Greige is now representing Minu and Wolves Whiskey..

23. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing The Pink Portal.

24. Brandsway Creative is now representing Kevyn Zeller.

25. YaYa Publicity is now representing Asherali.

26. J/PR is now representing Edgecamp Pamlico Station.

27. HVM Communications is now representing Reveal Lasers.

28. HVM Communications is now representing Lipsmart.

29. Chapter 2 is now representing Thom Solo.

30. MVPR is now representing St.Agni and Peony.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

