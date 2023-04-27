Fashion Los Angeles AwardsNews

Watch Highlights From The 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Miley! Kim! Gwyneth! Meghann! Brie!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
FLA
Gwyneth Paltrow (Caroline Fiss)

The Daily’s 7th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards were held on Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel and celebrated some of the most important names in fashion today. This year’s show was hosted by recently-retired stylist extraordinaire Law Roach and welcomed A list guests like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves, and Brie Larson, who were presenters to their close friends and collaborators.

Among the evening’s honorees were Rodarte, who walked away with Designers of the Year; Gwyneth Paltrow, who was celebrated for her G. Label by goop line; White Lotus star Meghann Fahy, who nailed it on the red carpet this year; Warren Alfie Baker, the stylist who counts Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, and Matt Bomer as clients; and Jeanne Yang, the legendary stylist who works with Keanu Reeves, George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., and Jamie Dornan.

Check out some memorable highlights from the show.

The FLAs was presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, FIJI Water, and Grupo Shogua

