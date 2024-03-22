Palm Royale cast members join for special screening at the Crosby Street Hotel

Since airing on Wednesday, Apple TV+’s Palm Royale is leaping across screens and group chats faster than an oh-so-Palm Beach-appropriate Grasshopper cocktail, as it’s bringing the vivid hues, jaw-dropping fashion, and scintillating scandals of the town’s social scene in 1969 to life like never before. With a heavyweight cast including Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Alison Janey, and Mindy Cohn as the imagined queen bees and wouldbes, the show, created by Abe Sylvia, is being lauded just as much for its storylines as its style (anyone else suddenly deep diving through vintage Pucci kaftans online all of a sudden?). Sylvia, Wiig, Bibb, Cohn, and Josh Lucas, who plays Wiig’s gormless but privileged husband, got together on stage with director Stephanie Lang for a discussion after an airing of episode one at the Crosby Street Hotel’s plush cinema room. Among the room listening eagerly to every morsel of the behind-the-scenes magic that went into the show were Geneva Carr, Seth Herzog, James Austin Johnson, Marci Klein, Alex Moffat, Emmy Myles, Emma O’Connor, Laila Robins, Jordan Roth, Richie Jackson, Aoki Lee Simmons, Caitlin Mehner, Mariah Strongin, Sam Vartholomeos, Celia Weston, Debbie Bancroft, Ilana Becker, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Boszhardt, Laura Brown, Brandon Borror-Chappell, Candace Bushnell, Revell Carpenter, Michael Bonini, Comfort Clinton, Will Cotton, Rose Dergen, Peter Davis, Jonah Feingold, Jenna Leigh Green, Valesca Guerrand-Hermes, Ashley Haas, Mary Ellen Matthews, Alex Lundqvist, Coco Mitchell, Sarah Megan Thomas, Josh Truesdell, Tara Westwood, Stu Zicherman, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

Editors and influencers suit up for Aritzia’s Spring 2024 Power Lunch

Round two! After the success of its inaugural Power Lunch last fall, Aritzia’s leadership team were in town from Vancouver, Canada, where the popular retailer is based, for its second iteration. The lunchtime event followed the theme ‘Power Brokers: Creating Real Change’ and enlisted Rajni Jacques, global head of fashion & beauty at Snapchat, to join Aritzia CEO Jennifer Wong in a dynamic and galvanizing conversation about what we can each do to create real and lasting advancements for women in our respective worlds. The panel, led by Aritzia chief impact officer Renée Tirado, and delectable four-course Italian lunch was hosted at Jupiter in Rockefeller Center—naturally, the brainchild of an all-woman team, who are also behind King. Guests, dressed in corporate-core-approved tailoring by the almost-40-year-old brand, included Noor Tagouri, Beverly Nguyen, Solange Franklin, Hannah Traore, and many, many more inspiring women.

Images: BFA

Mrs. Alice and Harley Viera-Newton of HVN celebrate their upcoming collaboration

Meanwhile, in 90210! Mrs. Alice, the English home interiors whizz, tastemaker, and custodian of the ultra divine Instagram feed bearing the same name, is set to collaborate with Harley Viera-Newton on a range of tableware. Mrs. Alice, aka Alice Naylor-Leyland, and Viera-Newton threw a thoroughly British-style soirée on the terrace of the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, with high tea, Champagne, Aperol spritzes, and mini sandwiches a’plenty. In a nod to the collection’s embroidered poodle napkins, Mrs. Alice also brought along her own vintage ceramic poodle (just the kind of thing you’d have lying around!), which guests clamored to take pictures of as they bopped to a playlist made for the celebration by Viera-Newton, who’s long been a popular DJ as well as overseeing her fashion brand HVN. Among those who stopped by to raise a flute and/or a pinky over a cup of tea, were Jessica Hart, Gia Coppola, Derek Blasberg, Rachel Zoe, Akira Akbar, Rachel Matthews, Ever Carradine, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Casey Fremont, Laura Love, Natalia Bonifacci, Sadie Newman, and Evelyn Rain.

Images: Getty

