Inside The Daily Front Row’s Star-studded 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

There really is no business like show business! The Daily Front Row headed West to celebrate the fashion industry’s finest, and it felt like all of Tinseltown came out to party too. At the annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs), Law Roach emceed a star-studded ceremony which honored many of the biggest names of today.

Guests arrived in all their finery to the lush surroundings of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Crystal Ballroom, stepping out onto the red carpet to show off their looks and mingled in the golden hour sun. Speaking of gold! Many well-dressed attendees accessorized their outfits with the latest earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings from LAGOS Jewelry.

With a glass of DAOU Vineyards wine in hand, the crowd snapped selfies at photo activations at watched as the red carpet heated up. Thanks to the zen Moroccanoil oasis lounge, guests could also sit back and relax while trying the brand’s latest hand creams and hair and body products. Guests also sipped mini bottled of FIJI Water to stay hydrated throughout the busy eve.

The evening honored those working both behind the scenes, and those who are front and center. Bradley Kenneth received the honor of Music Stylist of the Year, presented by longtime client and best friend Miley Cyrus. Hair Artist of the Year honoree Chris Appleton was presented his award by both Kim Kardashian and North West. Powerhouse Brand of the Year went to Gwyneth Paltrow’s G. Label by goop, which was presented to the entrepreneur by her pal Sara Foster. This year’s recipient of the Fashion Visionary honor was Jeanne Yang, whose client of over 30 years, Keanu Reeves, welcomed her to the stage.

Dani Michelle gave an emotional speech while receiving the Style Curator honor, presented to her by hair whiz Jen Atkin. LA-based Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte joked that it was the first time they’d ever both received individual trophies—usually they have to share one of everything!—as they accepted the award for Designers of the Year from friend Brie Larson.

Elle Fanning recalled her own memories of being in the pages of W Magazine, as she presented the publication’s editor in chief Sara Moonves with the award for Magazine of the Year. Actor Matt Bomer spoke from the heart about his joyful working relationship with red carpet maestro and Mens Stylist of the Year Warren Alfie Baker, while Teyana Taylor kicked things up a notch in body-cinching MÔNOT as she gave the Emerging Brand of the Year award to the label’s designer Eli Mizrahi.

Meghann Fahy of The Bold Type and The White Lotus fame was the inaugural recipient of the Breakout Style Star accolade, which Moonves presented to her. Tasha Reiko Brown was named Makeup Artist of the Year, which was presented to her by not one, but two, of her clients with Logan Browning taking to the stage and Michael B. Jordan sending a video message.

Additional attendees on the evening included Aisha Dee, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alyssa Lynch, Babyface, Carmella Rose, Charm La’Donna, Christine Chiu, Christine Quinn, Cindy Bruna, Cody Belew, Ellie Zeiler, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ruhl, Emma Brooks, Emma Myers, FOODGOD®, Gizele Oliveira, Greg Berlanti, Inde Navarrette, Cambrie Shroder, Jasmine Sanders, Josie Canseco, Kara Del Toro, Kat Graham, Larsen Thompson, Zerina Akers, Lukas Gage, Madison Thompson, Marta Pozzan, Michael Le, Myles O’Neal, Natalie Halcro, Normani, Olivia Pierson, Owen Thiele, Rainbow Wedell, Gerardo Nasser of Grupo Shogua, Cambrie Schroder, Alfonso Hidrobo, Skye Aurelia, Tessa Brooks, Tiffany Smith, Ty French, and many more.

Peek inside the evening, below!

Images: Getty Images/Caroline Fiss Photography

