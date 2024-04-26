InStyle’s New Fashion Editor, CEO Shifts at Ganni & Kering Beauté, Plus! More Moves To Peruse…

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Frances Solá-Santiago is now fashion editor at InStyle.

2. Alexandre Choueiri is now president and CEO, Americas at Kering Beauté.

3. Laura du Rusquec is now CEO of Ganni.

4. Christine Hyunh Mi Nielsen is now vice president of design at A.L.C.

5. Marco Gobbetti will continue his role as CEO at Ferragamo. His contract has been renewed until 2026.

6. R. Kurt Osenlund is now vice president, client relations at Mark Allen & Co. Public Relations.

7. Erin Mull is now manager, digital communications at Dior.

8. Lauren Rudzewick is now senior manager, public relations at Rag & Bone.

9. Tyra Humphrey is now senior account executive at MSL.

10. Michael Hickey is now brand communications manager, giving & special projects at Ugg.

11. Jaclyn Burkett is now associate manager, influencer engagement at Make Up For Ever.

12. Marco Bizzarri has been appointed to Golden Goose’s board of directors. He was previously CEO of Gucci.

13. Charisandra Perez is now senior distribution strategist at Popsugar.

14. Anna Popp is now associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure.

15. Rosa Jisoo Pyo is now content updates editor at Byrdie.

16. Malcolm Thomas and Coach have parted ways.

17. Jordyn Taylor, deputy editor of content at Men’s Health, has left the company.

18. Marcelo Burlon has stepped down as creative director of Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

Plus!

19. IHPR is now representing Sophie Bille Brahe.

20. Huxley is now representing Francesco Risso.

21. MMPR is now representing Lawful London.

22. YaYa Publicity is now representing APOA.

23. JBC is now representing Varley.

