Balenciaga launches its Balenciaga Closet campaign

It’s back! Balenciaga’s beloved aughts-era arm candy, Le City, has returned to the spotlight. So it was only right that the reveal be accompanied with a buzzy campaign. Kim Kardashian, a longtime fan of the house and officially a brand ambassador now, is starring front and center, alongside iconic stylist Patricia Field, model Paloma Elsesser, actresses Roh Yoon Seo and Nicola Peltz, and influencer and it girl Devon Lee Carlson. The style stars are seen posing against museum-like closets filled with Balenciaga bags from over the years including the popular Le Cagole and Hourglass styles, or in Kardashian’s case, her own dream closet actualized. (Jealous? Us? Never…)

Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal will document her Barbie looks in a new tome

Barbie pink still reigns supreme! Margot Robbie and super stylist Andrew Mukamal’s collaboration is set to dazzle in a new book that charts the thought-process behind the viral press tour looks. Rizzoli’s “Barbie: The World Tour” will feature the red carpet moments, from LA to London and everywhere in between. The custom outfits, created by luxury labels including Armani and Versace, are all captured by Craig McDean’s lens for the coffee table book. It’s fashion, fantasy, and a touch of Hollywood glam, all wrapped up in a $55 package (now available for pre-order). Consider it the Barbie bible!

The Cut is launching a new Women’s Sports section

The Cut is adding to its content wheelhouse by expanding its coverage of women’s sports. Today, the website launched Keep It Moving, a limited-run vertical that will be a dedicated destination for all things related to the topic. Think: culture, fashion, wellness, money, and more, as pertaining to sports, as well as first person essays, shoppable stories, advice features, and in-depth reporting. The section will run through the end of March, with the Keep It Moving program also coming to life at SXSW via a How I Get It Done panel presented at the festival by Team Milk. Lindsay Peoples, editor in chief at The Cut said: “It’s been an ambition of mine to expand the Cut’s coverage into sports in a more significant way for quite some time, so I’m thrilled to be able to create even more space to have conversations around women athletes, pay equity in sports, and give women’s sports the attention they deserve.” Check it out, right here.

