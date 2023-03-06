In advance of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Palm Beach tastemakers joined The Daily Front Row and CUUP to kick off the the intimates brand’s Style + Support event series. The day was the perfect balance of mind and body, reflecting CUUP’s mission to design products that break the compromise between style and support – because women should never have to choose. In line with the intimates brand’s mission, the event was designed to celebrate female founders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the local community and beyond.

Upon arrival at The Colony Hotel’s gorgeous East Garden, guests began the day with refreshing fresh green juices and Dr. Sturm’s Skin Tea Molecular Herbal Infusion before joining in a high-energy barre class led by Neighborhood Barre. Warmed up and ready to go, attendees then relaxed into personalized stretch sessions by Hamptons/Palm Beach favorite, LYMBR.

CUUP’s Style + Support event programming is all about instilling confidence and empowering its audience when it comes to both their personal identity and their style—whether that’s in the workplace or elsewhere in their lives. On that note, guests gathered for an engaging Courtyard Conversation focusing on women in business. Panelists—POOLSIDE founder Ashley Stone, Neighborhood Barre founder Katy Richardson, and Waverly Project founder Molly Wills—delved into their own narratives, sharing how they define success, and lessons learned throughout their professional and personal journeys. The conversation was was led by the Daily’s Hamptons and Palm Beach editor, Lizzi Bickford Meadow.

After the panel, attendees enjoyed one-on-one fittings with CUUP’s Fit Therapists, and explored the brand’s intimates and swimwear offerings. The swimwear was quickly deemed “the best fitting swimsuit ever” by several guests. In addition, POOLSIDE offered the opportunity for guests to customize signature straw beach bags, while Dr. Sturm’s team of skincare experts provided guests with personal consultations and gifted products from its coveted collection of beauty products.

Attendees enjoyed a healthy and refreshing spa-inspired luncheon featuring an organic kale and quinoa salad with grilled chicken and an abundance of antioxidant fresh fruit. The luncheon’s wine program was curated by Wölffer Estate Wines, and guests raised their glasses to a wonderful day spent with friends old and new…sante!

Among those who joined for the celebration were tastemakers Nikki Cooney, Bridget Borman, Elisabeth Munder, Bettina Anderson, Kelly Pohrer, Christine Pressman, and author Jane Green. In addition to their new CUUP lingerie and bathing suits, beach bags and luxe skincare products, each guest also took home mini-bottle of Wölffer rosé to keep the party going and an assortment of fragrances by Summer Hours.

The fun will continue this summer when CUUP brings its Style + Support event series to the Hamptons in partnership with The Daily Summer. We can’t wait to see you there! In the meantime, peek inside the Palm Beach day out, below:

Images: Karla Korn

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.