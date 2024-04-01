Lewis Hamilton covers GQ‘s 2024 Creativity Issue

GQ‘s Creativity Issue, which highlights the intersection of style and creativity, has tapped Lewis Hamilton as its 2024 cover star. The seven-time Formula 1 winner is outfitted in colorful looks from Dior, Tom Ford, Lemaire, and Dolce & Gabbana. The accompanying profile by global director of content development Dan Riley finds Hamilton discussing a range of topics, including his passion for racing, ambition, and post-F1 career moves—including a potential venture into fashion.

“I think it’s about really working on the idea of: We’ve really got to send the lift down,” Hamilton tells Riley. “There are so many incredible young up-and-coming brands that at some stage would just get eaten up by the big organizations. And they’ll lose a large percentage of the company that they’ve started, and that’s often the way it goes. I think it’s about getting a seat at the table—it’s not easy. Getting in the room with [Bernard] Arnault and having the discussion.”

Sabrina Carpenter is the newest face of SKIMS

Sabrina Carpenter has us thinkin’ “nonsense” as the latest muse for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, following the brand’s March Wedding Shop launch with Alex Cooper. Carpenter—who’s about to make her Coachella debut this month—poses for Jack Bridgland’s lens in a new campaign, modeling in a colorful bedroom in homage to the ’90s. The nostalgic imagery finds the musician in an array of SKIMS’ new Fits Everybody and Stretch Lace bralettes, briefs, babydoll and crop tops in a pink and green palette, which shoppers can discover when the full collection drops on April 3 on SKIMS’ website.

“Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation,” Kardashian said. “With her upcoming Coachella debut, there couldn’t be a better time to have her star in a SKIMS campaign. Her talent and playful style brings a new energy to these collections, and the campaign is so fun!”

Images: Jack Bridgland/Courtesy of SKIMS

YSL Beauty debuts Y Elixir fragrance with Lenny Kravitz

YSL’s newest men’s fragrance addition, Y Elixir, is kicking off with a fresh campaign starring Lenny Kravitz. In new imagery, Kravitz is draped in Anthony Vaccarello‘s signature sharp leather separates, breezy shirting, and sleek accessories, including bold sunglasses and plenty of jewelry. As for the scent itself? Elixir—which you can shop bow on YSL Beauty’s website for $180—features a spicy, woody base with fresh notes of lavender and geranium, smoothly fitting into the growing Y family.

Images: Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty goes sheer with new Signature Script collection

Savage X Fenty is going sheer for spring! Rihanna has unveiled her lingerie brand’s new Signature Script collection, featuring a new “Savage X Fenty” monogram atop see-through fabric—which she models herself in its accompanying campaign. The lacy line consists of an array of thongs, panties, tank tops, shorts, slips, and bodysuit in a palette of light brown, black, lavender, and pale blue. For the guys, RiRi’s also offered tank tops, boxer and bikini briefs in hues of black, light brown, and dark blue. You can discover the collection now on Savage X Fenty’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

