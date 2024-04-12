Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died after battling an unidentified illness, according to sources. He was 83. During his fashion career, Cavalli was known for his intricate prints across leather and denim. He is survived by his six children, including an infant son (with Sandra Nilsson), Robert Cavalli, Sara Cavalli, Daniele Cavalli (with Eva Cavalli), and Tommaso Cavalli and Christiana Cavalli (with Silvanella Giannoni).

SKIMS opens limited-edition pop-up shop at Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has just launched a limited-edition pop-up with Nordstrom as part of the retailer’s ongoing takeover series. Set within its flagship Manhattan store, The Corner at Nordstrom has been reimagined into a temporary SKIMS shop full of fan-favorite sweat sets, bodysuits, and all of the brand’s bestselling athleisure. The Corner will also debut the launch of SKIMS new Outdoor and Modal French Terry collections for the occasion, as well as SKIMS-branded ice cream bars for visitors on select weekends. Something for everyone! The pop-up is currently open through May.

Marc Jacobs unleashes Mother’s Day campaign with Amelia Gray & Lisa Rinna

She got it from her mama! Marc Jacobs is celebrating Mother’s Day with Amelia Gray and her mother, Lisa Rinna, who star in the designer’s latest campaign for the holiday. Gray and Rinna pose together in coordinating Jacobs outfits styled by Milton David Dixon III, complete with the brand’s viral Kiki platform heels and branded bags—all shot by Hanna Moon.

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia chat with CULTURED magazine

Oscar de la Renta and Monse’s co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia took time to sit down with CULTURED magazine this week. The fashionable duo appeared for a live conversation with editor-in-chief Sarah Harrelson, chicly hosted at The Spiral by The Tishman Speyer. Guests took in Kim and Garcia’s observations on architecture and fashion’s overlap, as well as their insights on working together as leaders over the years.

Maude Apatow will adapt Cat Marnell’s How To Murder Your Life movie

Author and former Lucky editor Cat Marnell‘s bestselling memoir, How To Murder Your Life, is officially ready for the silver screen. Marnell’s book, under the same name, is one of three films being currently developed by Jewelbox Pictures—a new production company launched by Maude Apatow and Olivia Rosenbloom, according to Deadline. Though it’s currently being optioned at Jewelbox, Marnell is confirmed to serve as the movie’s executive producer—and we’re sure a casting announcement won’t be far behind.

Ariana Madix curates a colorful spring shoe edit for DSW

Lights, camera, action! Vanderpump Rules and “Chicago” star Ariana Madix has just been announced as the latest celebrity collaborator for DSW. The star’s spring footwear edit—now live on DSW’s website until June 30—features colorful sandals, pumps, sneakers, and more from brands including Adidas, Puma, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, and Birkenstock. Her first curation is just the start, as Madix will add new drops to the site every three weeks—ensuring a well-heeled spring for all.

Additional reporting by Bella Becker.

