Steve Madden Celebrated Its Collab With Jessica Rich In West Hollywood

Steve Madden got the gang together to celebrate the launch of their collaboration with fashion mogul, personality, and shoe designer, Jessica Rich. Guests gathered at The Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood for an evening of fun, with notable guests including stylist to the stars Zerina Akers, Jonathan Cheban (FoodGod), Caylee Cowan, Dennis Graham, Madi Webb, and Loren Gray, among others.

Attendees had the chance to get an exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated collab, which is now available to shop. The offering shines a spotlight on how Rich is also a self-made entrepreneur, just like Madden, who chased her version of the American dream and launched a successful fashion business.

The line has something for everyone, too. Think: embellished platforms, patent sneakers, silver cap-toed denim court shoes, and rhinestone-studded mesh flats. Many of the night’s guests were wearing pieces from the collection, which is all priced between $99 and $160.

Get some inspiration below for how to style your new favorite pair—and shop the collection right here.

Images: BFA

