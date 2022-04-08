Attention Palm Beach: Natalie Bloomingdale’s The SIL Is Popping Up At The Colony This Weekend

The SIL, aka ‘The Stuff I Love,’ is popping up in Palm Beach. From April 7 to April 9, Natalie Bloomingdale’s digital fashion concept will set up shop, IRL, in Villa Poinciana at The Colony Hotel. And as fans of The SIL already know, the curated assortment won’t be available anywhere else, so don’t delay.

This weekend, Bloomingdale is hosting a made-to-order trunk show where her handpicked rolodex of independent designers from around the world will bring their collections in an array of sizes and fabric and color offerings, allowing guests to choose their preferred silhouettes and customize them for a perfect match. Featured designers taking part include Italian haute couture ateliers Rina Milano and Esme Vie, Palm Beach and Los Angeles-based brand Keehn Deutch, Los Angeles-based brand Buru, and Texas-based women’s outdoor line Upland Bespoke. Catch us there stocking up on pretty wear anywhere pieces from the aforementioned, plus a capsule from Rianna & Nina and must-haves by mom and daughter design duo Perry Walker.

This chic affair marks the first-time The SIL is popping up in Florida. The concept, founded in 2017 by the former fashion publicist and tastemaker, places an emphasis on special, once off finds—the tonic to today’s often overwhelming, mass produced fashion landscape.

Not in PB? Don’t fret, you can get your retail fix on thesil.com right here.

