Editor’s Pick: Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Everything Eye Patches

What: Introducing a breakthrough in eye care, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Everything Eye Patches are here to transform and refresh your skincare routine. This set of 60 patches (amounting to 30 pairs total) is designed to target every concern around the delicate eye area, including puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dehydration—all for a smooth, rejuvenating effect.

Who: Dr. Barbara Sturm, a true skincare titan known for her effective, innovative, and science-backed products. Inspired by Dr. Sturm’s daughter Charly, the patches are enriched with rich ingredients like avocado polyphenols and hyaluronic acid.

Why: Whether you’re seeking an energizing start to your day or a mid-day rejuvenation, these patches are your go-to. Infused with a hydrogel concentrate to deliver of active ingredients like avocado polyphenols and triple hyaluronic acid, the patches offer instant hydration, plumping, and revitalization, leaving you with a refreshed glow around the eyes. Plus, they’re sustainable and biodegradable, aligning with Dr. Sturm’s commitment to the environment.

Where: Available now for your skincare routine, at Dr. Sturm’s website.

How much: $125 for 60 patches.

