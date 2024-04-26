Chic Report

Editor’s Pick: Lion Pose’s Ghost-Buster SPF

by Aaron Royce
Lion Pose, SPF, skincare, beauty, Mindy Kaling
Lion Pose's Ghost-Buster SPF (Courtesy of Lion Pose)

What: Lion Pose’s Ghost-Buster SPF is a tinted, lightweight sunscreen designed with high sun protection in mind. The product’s formula features a 100% mineral composure, including reef-safe Super Zinc non-nano zinc oxide, squalene, and glutathione. Topping it off is SPF 42, creating a highly defensive shield against the sun’s rays. As an added bonus, the product comes in a matte blue container with a shiny gold lid—which looks sharp and chic on any vanity counter.

Who: Founders Madhu Punjabi and Nisha Phatak launched Lion Pose after experiencing facial reactions including dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The pair, both alumni of Harvard and Silicon Valley, have created their products with fellow Harvard alumni dermatologists Dr. Laura Scott and Dr. Tia Paul. Lion Pose has also received support from Mindy Kaling, one of its first financial backers.

Why: SPF is an everyday essential, particularly in the summer months—and Lion Pose’s Ghost-Buster product applies sheer, which ensures the protection of sunscreen without a white facial cast. The aforementioned formula is also a lightweight liquid, which both acts as a sheer makeup primer and leaves you with a hydrating glow as the final step in your skincare routine. The 1.7-ounce bottle is also easy to bring in your bag on the go—and, as this writer can attest, smoothly passes through TSA when traveling.

Where: Lion Pose’s website, as well as Sephora stores and Sephora.com.

How much: $46.

