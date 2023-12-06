Ross+Kramer Gallery is set to make its debut at Miami Art Week, expanding its footprint to Sunset Harbour as its third location alongside Manhattan and East Hampton. On Thursday, the gallery will unveil its new Miami space, welcoming the public to an exhibition showcasing paintings and sculptures by contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. This exhibit, coined “Miami 3023,” marks Arsham’s first solo showcase in Miami in over a decade. Todd Kramer of Ross+Kramer Gallery tells us what to expect!

Tell us about the new location. What’s unique about this space?

Our new Miami Beach location in Sunset Harbour marks a pivotal move for us. It’s an elevated 3,000 square-foot space, with panoramic views of the surrounding neighborhood that’s been carefully designed to evoke a sense of immersion and engagement for our visitors. What makes this space truly unique is its adaptability—our ability to curate exhibitions that seamlessly blend contemporary and mid-century blue-chip works. The open layout of the room fosters a dynamic viewing atmosphere, emphasizing the artworks and creating an inclusive platform for diverse artists to showcase their talents.

You are opening with an exhibition by Daniel Arsham. What will the “Miami 3023” works look like? Sounds futuristic.

Just as the title suggests, Arsham’s “Miami 3023” exhibition is an exciting exploration into the future. Arsham’s signature aesthetic blends contemporary art with elements of archaeology, exploring the notion of the future as an archaeological site. The “Miami 3023” exhibit aims to challenge the perception of time, blurring the lines between past, present, and future through paintings and sculptures that embody his distinctive style and pay homage to the city’s cultural heritage.

Works by Daniel Arsham (Courtesy)

Who are some of the emerging artists you’ll be showing in Miami?

We’re excited about the diverse lineup of emerging talents we’ll be showcasing at our new Miami gallery. Artists like En Iwamura, Larry Poons, and Erik Parker.

What do you look forward to the most at Basel?

Art Basel is an incredible platform to engage with the global art community. We’re looking forward to the exchange of ideas, the celebration of artistic innovation, and the opportunity to connect with fellow art enthusiasts, collectors, and creators.

What’s new at your locations in Manhattan and East Hampton?

In Manhattan and East Hampton, we continue to curate engaging exhibitions that spotlight emerging and established artists. We’re constantly evolving our portfolio, collaborating with different creatives to push artistic boundaries.

