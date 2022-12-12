The Daily Front Row Fêted 110 Years Of Hamilton Jewelers With A Cocktail Soirée At The Colony

To help Worth Avenue mainstay Hamilton Jewelers blow out 110 candles on the cake, the Daily Front Row co-hosted a cocktail celebration with the fourth generation family-ran jewelry company at The Colony Hotel in sunny Palm Beach.

The evening was hosted under the stars and twinkling lights at the ‘pink paradise’ hotel’s East Garden by the Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow. Guests arrived to the lush gardens, dressed in quintessential Palm Beach pinks and prints, and were welcomed by a life-size timeline wall which shares the rich history of Hamilton from 1912-present day. Sitting pretty in the center of the garden were glass cases which housed the incredibly special Anniversary Capsule Fine Jewelry Collection, which is comprised of archive-inspired diamond necklaces, rings, bracelets, and other one-of-a-kind pieces.

Attendees mingled and enjoyed passed bites and diamond-themed sparkling cocktails from Malfy Rosa Gin which perfectlt suited the serene pink hues of the hotel. Upbeat music for the celebration was provided by Palm Beach favorite, DJ Adam Lipson.

Among those who joined the Daily Front Row and Hamilton for the milestone moment were owners Hank and Lisette Siegel, Andrew Siegel and Denny Siegel, Magda Coven, Kristin Urrutia, Sarah Stone, Bettina Anderson, Nikki Cooney, Julia and Minot Amory, Todd Meadow, Kelly Pohrer, Bridget Borman, Nikki Cooney, Marina Cocher, Kai Lassen, and many more.

To end the night, guests took home a goodie bag with gifts from Hamilton Jewelers, the Natural Diamond Council, and luxury skincare items from RéVive Skincare to help survive the busy holiday season looking fresh-faced and rested.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: Karla Korn

