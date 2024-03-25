Ahead of their own nuptials, Alex Cooper and her fiancé Matt Kaplan said ‘I Do’ to Kim Kardashian, who enlisted them as the lovebirds front and center of the new SKIMS Wedding Shop campaign. Launching globally today, their ads announce the revival of the Wedding Shop amongst the mogul’s offering of intimates, shapewear, loungewear, and more. Think: satin and lace corsets that’ll snatch you under your gown, crotchless teddies to make even a blushing bride blush, retro smocked garters, a white version of the viral Cami dress, and even fine lace gloves and boleros.

For the series, the Call Her Daddy podcaster and Kaplan were shot by Ellen von Unwerth in vignettes that nod to a kitschy and cute Vegas wedding in the 1960s. Cooper is seen teasing key items like the Ultra Fine Lace Long Slip, Fits Everybody Lace Onesie, and SKIMS Romance Satin Corset—all in the bridal-appropriate shade Snow—which will become available to shop this Thursday from 9AM PST.

As well as the 15 limited-edition items in the ‘Just Married,’ section, there’s also honeymoon- appropriate hits, and of course everything comes in the brand’s extended size range, from XXS-4X. Additionally, the one-stop-shop is comprised of ‘Something Blue’ offerings, the quintessential items for getting ready on the morning of the big day (including a claw clip, just like the one Cooper wore for her pre-wedding celebration last month), and photoshoot-ready matching pieces for your Bachelorette crew. And for the first time ever, SKIMS has introduced silky sleepwear and boxers for men, so the grooms and best men can get in on the action too.

Cooper and Kaplan, the CEO of ACE Entertainment, are set to tie the knot later this year in a private, tropical island ceremony. The couple started dating in 2020 and became engaged last March after the producer popped the question in the privacy of their home. Of her warmup role as a campaign star, the pioneering millennial-age broadcaster said: “I’ve always loved SKIMS, and I was so excited when they asked me to star in the campaign. SKIMS Wedding Shop is coming at the perfect moment, and to be a part of the launch ahead of my own wedding makes it such an extra fun celebration.” Kardashian added: “We wanted to announce the Wedding Shop with a real bride-to-be, and Alex is the perfect person for this campaign.”

So…. Kardashian on the CHD pod, when?! Your move, Cooper.

