Bright hues! Bold patterns! For its inaugural collaboration, Everlane opted to really dive in and have some fun. The brand that’s been a longtime go-to for easy, effortless pieces in minimal tones and simple silhouettes turned to Portuguese design duo Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for a co-designed collection that took its own best sellers and reinvented them through Marques’ Almeida’s intuitively trend-driven lens.

Said collaboration, which hits Everlane’s online and physical touch points on March 24, was cause for celebration last night. Creative director Mathilde Mader welcomed friends of the brand to join her and Marques and Almeida for an evening that spoke to all the senses. Tribeca’s TIWA Gallery played a layered backdrop (so much to peruse, so little time!) to the collection unveiling, with tie-dye pieces hung up with pegs from a makeshift clothing line to greet guests as they entered the space. Hot Chip’s Felix Martin had curated a playlist for the evening—no biggie!—while another crowd-pleaser came in the form of the family-style Portuguese spread and custom cocktails dreamt up by beverage director Yana Volfson. For the meal, chef Camille Becerra compiled a seasonal and sustainably-minded array of offerings, featuring tinned fish by Minnow, swordfish poached in olive oil, butter beans in turmeric-swirled butter, and even cute individual boxes of pastel de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) and other pastries for everyone to take home with them to enjoy for breakfast the following morning.

Indeed, sustainability was the bread and the butter of the evening’s chat—as Mader noted in her thank you speech, if you don’t care about sustainability, you simply must not care about the future. As such, the soon-to-debut low-impact collection with the London-based designers was made utilizing surplus Everlane fabrics; breathing new life into what are now runway-worthy exclusives, that won’t break the bank either.

Guests included Katie Holmes, Ella Emhoff, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Parker Kit Hill, Tyler

Mazaheri, Gabrielle Richardson, Beverly Nguyen, Eric Rutherford, Alex Tieghi-Walker, Brie Welch, Ana Tess, and Anastasia Gerrans, among many others.

Images: BFA

