It’s Virgo season, baby—so if you see almost-birthday girl Precious Lee with an extra pep in her step during NYFW, you know the reasoning. Not to mention—the supermodel has had a stellar year, and facing into Fashion Month, the best is yet to come! We stole her for a moment as she celebrated being a part of the new Pandora campaign to get the low-down on what’s up.

What did it feel like working with iconic figures such as Pamela Anderson and Grace Coddington for this campaign?

It was exciting to see two icons back on the other side of the camera. I love and admire them both.

If you could gift something from one of the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collections to someone in your life, who would it be?

My mom! She loves jewelry and accessories— especially diamonds.

If you could sum up 2023 so far in one word, what would it be?

Super.

Apart from wearing diamonds, what else makes you feel your most confident/powerful?

Anytime I am being truly creative and spontaneous. Or, on the runway.

What’s been your favorite fashion memory of the year?

My April British Vogue cover, and receiving the ‘new supermodel’ title.

What are your Fashion Month plans?

September is always super busy—and also my birth month! As a Virgo, I plan on celebrating not only fashion this month, but another year of being fab.

After party or early night?

Depends on the season…depends on the party! Truly. I don’t skip a good party, but don’t just go to anything.

What’s on your playlist during Fashion Month?

Beyonce & Rihanna.

Coffee or energy drink?

Coffee!

Backstage best friend?

Positive energy.

Most-used apps during Fashion Month?

GPS, Maps, Astro app, Notes, Title.

What Fashion Month happening are you looking forward to the most?

Creating new ideas and new art. And reuniting and seeing my fashion family. It’s like a reunion tour!

What are your post-Fashion Month wind-down plans? Any vacations on the horizon?

I always dip out—somewhere tropical to decompress, then right back to work!

Images: Courtesy of Pandora

