What: As spring warms up, cool off in The Beekman Hotel. A bona fide New York institution—whose balcony-lined atrium you’ve undoubtedly seen across Instagram, as well as immortalized in movies, photo shoots, and more—is known for its relaxed, easygoing environment. The hotel’s signature style is also the basis of our forever interiors moodboard that lives rent-free in our brain, thanks to Tiffany lamps, intricately patterned rugs, smooth leather armchairs, and an old world charm despite being in the swing of things in downtown New York.

Who: The Beekman was originally founded in 1883, before going through a mid-2010s redesign by Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects—ensuring it remained a buzzy jewel in the NYC hospitality scene. The property’s plush and luxe interiors are courtesy of designer Martin Brudnizki. As for the refined residential home suites, with their dark wood paneling and soft textures, are courtesy of interior designer Thomas Juul-Hansen.

What: If you’re looking to step outside of your suite, or even just find yourself in the area in need of a meal or a tipple, The Beekman’s also known for its chic onsite restaurants. Step into the venue’s romatic, light-filled Bar Room for one of its signature cocktails, or take the evening off in the upscale jewel-toned subterranean Laissez Faire lounge, and drink in its live jazz and upbeat after-work crowd. Then there’s the sharp and modern Temple Court, which is as renowned for its five-course meals as much as its clear, crisp design. For dinner, check out Chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Gratin for a taste of France courtesy of his bustling hometown of Lyon.

Where: Reserve rooms, restaurant tables, and bar seating, check availability, and more on the Beekman’s website. See you there!

