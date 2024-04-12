Coachella is back! The music festival will return this month for two weekends of star-studded musical performances. Along with the occasion comes a slate of parties, on-site activations, and more from a range of brands. Fashion labels including True Religion, Levi’s, and more embrace the event’s bohemian roots with splashy parties, while activations like 818 Outpost, Camp Poosh, and more create a relaxing escape within the California dunes.

Below, discover all the parties to know before venturing into the desert.

April 10: Dolce Glow in The Desert

Self-tanning label Dolce Glow will ensure Coachella attendees feel their best after its Dolce Glow in The Desert event. The occasion features massages and spray tans, complete with 818 Tequila cocktails, snacks by Llanas Tacos and Los Angeles Pizzeria Co, and more. Guests will even receive a glimpse at Dolce’s new face product, the Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow stick, and enjoy a gifting suite from a range of brands—including Rare Beauty, Stoney Clover Lane, Tower28, Emi Jay, Elemis, One/Size by Patrick Starr, Talia, Melissa Imperial, Ice Link, and Vanity Edit.

April 11: Palm Tree Crew Golf Classic

Gear up for an exclusive blend of sports and beats at the Palm Tree Crew Golf Classic on April 11. Taking place at the elite PGA West Stadium Golf Course, this invite-only event curated by Kygo and Myles Shear brings stars together for a day of competitive golf amidst Festival Weekend One’s buzz. Expect a perfect swing of entertainment and elegance, with attendees diving into the innovative world Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew is celebrated for at one of Palm Springs’ most coveted golf courses.

April 11-14: Gallery Desert House

Immerse yourself in a fusion of fashion, music, and wellness at the Gallery Desert House, presented by Patrón El Alto from April 11-14. This invite-only oasis is the place to be for sunrise-to-sunset pool parties, featuring headline sets by DJ Chantel Jeffries and DJ Austin Millz. The event, part of the Gallery Media Group’s Desert House pop-up, also offers bespoke wellness sessions and a curated content studio, ensuring every moment is an experience to remember. With exclusive performances and luxury brand collaborations, it’s a haven for the stylish and the spirited.

April 11-15: Camp Poosh

Poosh is ready for camp! Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand is bringing the fun of summer camp to the desert with an interactive event from April 11-15, complete with a slew of star campers including Shanina Shaik, Lukas Gage, Cierra Wright, Brett Newsroom, Alexa Jay, and more. The occasion will feature camp activities including Dolce Glow spray tans, Lee Jeans customizations, and a seaweed roll happy hour—and, of course, a campfire with s’mores.

April 12: 818 Outpost

Kendall Jenner is taking 818 Tequila back to the desert with her signature 818 Outpost. The invite-only pop-up will feature a Western town-style saloon, which will serve 818 cocktails—as well as Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter vodka sodas, Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee, and Olipop sparkling waters. However, this saloon isn’t just for drinks; guests can also receive gifts from a claw machine, get makeup touch-ups with Anastasia Beverly Hills, and snack on treats provided by GoPuff.

April 12: Absolut.LAND

Absolut Vodka is back at Coachella with Absolut.LAND, an on-site tent where guests can cool off with live DJ sets and Absolut cocktails—including the signature Absolut Cosmo. Paris Hilton, Matt Rogers, and more will be in attendance for the occasion, held on April 12 at 4:30 PM PT. And if you can’t make Coachella this year, don’t sweat it. Absolut tapped Rogers in advance to host its “Cosmos and Culture” video series, where star guests chat Coachella, cocktails, and more—which you can watch online now.

April 12: NYLON House

To celebrate its 25th anniversary and print comeback, NYLON magazine will return to the desert with its namesake NYLON House. The star-studded party, held at a private desert estate, will feature performances by Sofi Tukker, Blond:ish, and Tinx & Lucas. As guests cool off with Smirnoff’s ICE Surpr-ICES beverages, they’ll also enjoy activations from partners e.l.f. Cosmetics, Hilton, Keys Soulcare, Celsius, Sally Hansen, QUAY, and more.

April 12-13: True Religion BuddahFest

On April 12-13, guests can lounge poolside at True Religion’s BuddahFest suite at the Bermuda Dunes. Held each day from 12pm to 3pm, the desert oasis-themed occasion features live DJ sets for guests to enjoy alongside Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles treats and Absolut, RTD, and Heineken beverages. The event also comes courtesy of numerous brand partners, including La Croix, GoPuff, Lovesac, Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rose, Zen Water, Saint James, Reign Storm Energy, Miage Skincare, Recover 180, Binnky, Fanfix, Cookie Pop Oreo, and Candy Pop Twix.

April 12-14: Framework in the Desert

The desert air will pulse from April 12-14 when Framework in the Desert takes over the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, California. This afterparty series, a stone’s throw from Coachella’s heartland, is where electronic musicians Charlotte de Witte, John Summit, and more will converge for high-octane performances. Presented by LA’s premier promoter Framework, the event promises a late-night experience with a mix of indoor and outdoor dance floors, runway-adjacent lounges, and electrifying beats.

April 13: ZOEasis

With a focus on self-care, The Zoe Report‘s ZOEasis soirée will provide a relaxed haven among the dunes. Thrown with partners Smirnoff ICE and Lumify, the eighth annual event will be held midday at a private residence, complete with performances by DJ Miss Maddi Jean.

April 13: The Racquet Club

On April 13, pickleball will appear at Coachella courtesy of pickleball community The Kitchen. Held at Bermuda Dunes from 10am to 2pm, the second annual tournament will be hosted by The Pointer Brothers with an array of sporting matches, complimentary cocktails, snacks, and wellness activations. Hosted alongside partners including Franklin Pickleballs, Fanfix, Lovesac, ElectroLit, GoPuff, and Zen Water, the event will also mark the launch of Vista Visors.

April 13: Neon Carnival

The iconic Neon Carnival returns on April 13, bringing a burst of whimsical carnival fun to Coachella. The star-studded party, held at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, will feature headlining acts including Anderson .Paak (DJ Pee .Wee), James Kennedy, and DJ Hunny Bee. With cocktails from sponsors like Liquid I.V. and Patrón El Alto, a Levi’s Ferris wheel, and more, this bash is the ultimate evening playground for festival-goers.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

