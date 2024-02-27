Gap brings together Tyla and Jungle for Spring campaign

It seems like the Gap execs have been spending as much time on TikTok as we have. For the newly-unveiled Spring 2024 campaign, Gap enlisted British band Jungle whose track Back on 74 could be heard reverberating from every corner of the app since it was released, as well as the video’s choreography inspiring no shortage of tributes. To highlight its signature linen collection, the brand places Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla front and center in linen cargos and a crop top, with the emerging South African star appearing in a video with original choreography by Shay Latukolan and directed by Jungle’s J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido inspired by the smash hit song. The campaign launches worldwide today—get ready for the track to be in your head for the foreseeable, once more.

Louis Vuitton will host Cruise show in Spain

All eyes on Bahhhh-hee-lona! Louis Vuitton is heading to Barcelona to showcase its Cruise 2025 fashion show. A runway outing is set for May 23 in the Catalan capital, at a location that’s yet to be revealed. While it’s the first time a show will be hosted in the city, the brand’s relationship with Barcelona goes way back. In 1929, Louis Vuitton played an active role at the Barcelona International Exhibition, with Georges Vuitton, so of Louis, sitting on the jury. The label also operates six leather goods workshops in Catalunya, employing over 1,800 people, and has two stores in the city. Along with the show, the luxury maison will also celebrate the LV Cup and the 37th edition of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona with a whole host of events planned, including cultural activations, pop-ups, programming, and an exhibit, and you can guarantee a star-studded guestlist of celebrities and ambassadors that the brand will fly in from around the world. According to a media alert, Barcelona and Louis Vuitton will also work together on educational programs to support creativity and design in the city.

Macy’s to shut down 150 ‘underperforming’ stores as new CEO plans for the future

Macy’s is set to close 150 stores, accounting for 30% of its existing doors. The retailer said that the closures will happen over the next three years, in a bid to free up approximately $750 million worth of real estate. Under new CEO, Tony Spring, the decision is in line with Macy’s hope to grow its luxury brands. In the same time frame, from now through 2027, Macy’s will plan to add 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores around the country, as well as 30 new Bluemercury locations. Last month, Macy’s announced it was laying off about 3.5% of its workforce, or about 2,350 employees. Spring said that ramping up Macy’s digital footprint and reinvigorating the brand is another priority. “We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value,” he said in a statement.

Marianna Hewitt named creative director of L’Academie

Marianna Hewitt, known as the co-founder of the hit beauty brand Summer Fridays, has landed a new gig. Hewitt has been named the creative director of Revolve’s in-house label, L’Academie. In a statement, the e-tailer said that the decision came after the success of the Marianna x Revolve curated collection that launched in December 2022, as well as the ongoing popularity of Summer Fridays on the website. The influencer, who amassed a mega following on Instagram thanks to her personal style as well as her knowledge in the beauty space, said her design approach for the label going forward will be fueled by her own ‘California meets Paris’ flair, and blending the chic and comfortable.

ME+EM opens first US flagship

Welcome to NYC, ME+EM. The British fashion label has officially opened its first flagship store stateside (and internationally!). Now sitting pretty at 980 Madison Avenue, the space follows founder Clare Hornby’s vision for a boutique that blends a quintessential British feel with a slice of Upper East Side Manhattan elegance. For those unfamiliar, the label, which launched distribution to America in 2019 via its website, has built a reputation on offering intelligently-styled, seasonless and classic quality pieces that don’t compromise on functionality, catering to the modern woman’s wardrobe needs. The New York store (and subsequent brick and mortar locations in the US) will showcase the collections, which drop monthly, that emphasize versatility and timeless appeal. Plan your visit from today!

SAME gets into denim

Same, same, but definitely different: Instagram famous swimwear line SAME, the brainchild of content creator Shea Marie, has added a new category. Keen to devise a pair of jeans that ticks every box, the brand worked long and hard to create its latest offering. Aptly-named The Perfect Jean, a straight-leg, mid-rise modern take on a vintage fit rendered in Italian denim and manufactured in LA, is available to shop as of now in four different washes, for $395. Get ’em now before you see every influencer you follow rocking their own pairs the next time you scroll through your feed.

