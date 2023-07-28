Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter, And Mr. Porter Hosted A Barn Dinner With A Difference In East Hampton

Those who’d ever wondered what it’s like to step into a Ralph Lauren ad campaign got their answer last night, as the all-American brand joined forces with Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter for an intimate summer dinner, which took place in a barn transformed with Ralph Lauren Home tableware and large chandeliers hanging overhead. And, of course, The Polo Bar classics served up some 100 miles away from the beloved Midtown Manhattan eatery.

The evening was hosted by Alison Loehnis, interim CEO of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, and David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren. The soirée kicked off in the grounds of the historic Mulford Farm in East Hampton; one of America’s most significant English colonial farmsteads that remains intact. As the NY-born brand is a longtime supporter of the East Hampton Historical Society, which owns the late 1600s-era farm, it was a fitting setting for an elegant gathering that exuded old world charm.

Guests, many of whom were dressed in Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, and Polo Ralph Lauren pieces available on Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter joined for al fresco cocktails in the garden to begin the night to remember. Over dinner, which included the type of menu items that people clamor for months to get reservations for, Loehnis made a toast to the brand. In a sweet moment, the fashion executive reflected that her own career began just a few minutes away, as her very first job was at the Ralph Lauren store in East Hampton. The American dream!

Guests included Emma Roberts, Lauren Bush Lauren, Rupert Friend, Kate Love and Kevin Love, Christopher Briney, Coco Baudelle, Colin King, Derek Blasberg, Dianna Agron, Dee Poku, Deon Hinton, Eve Jobs, Hannah Traore, Joe Holder, Lauren Bush Lauren, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Melodie Monrose, Beverly Nguyen, Nicole Warne, Aimee Mullins, Tamron Hall, Steven Greener, Tinx, Victoria Lee, and many more.

Images: BFA/ Zev Starr Tambor

