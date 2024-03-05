Kirsten Dunst covers Marie Claire’s The Makers Issue

For Marie Claire’s next issue, Kirsten Dunst gives a rare interview—in fact, it’s her first in two years, mainly because she’s been waiting for the right opportunity to come up, given her impressive resume over the last three decades. “I haven’t worked in two years,” she tells writer Michelle Ruiz. “Every role I was being offered was the sad mom….there’s definitely less good roles for women my age,” she says. The mom-of-two opens up on everything from Hollywood ageism to trusting her actor husband Jesse Plemons implicitly. “To be honest, that’s been hard for me,” she says of waiting for the next project to come up. “Because I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and…not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother—not just me.” Said project materialized in the form of Civil Warm a new ‘elevated action’ movie from A24 and cult director and screenwriter Alex Garland. Dunst stars as photojournalist Lee Smith who risks her life covering the American war zone in the dystopian flick, alongside press colleagues played by Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Wagner Moura. Read the feature here, and watch out for the magazine to hit newsstands on March 12.

Images: Jonny Marlow

Carine Roitfeld teams up with Vestiaire Collective

The latest fashion plate to partner with pre-loved vintage treasure trove Vestiaire Collective for an expert edit? None other than Carine Roitfeld. The legendary stylist, editor, consultant, and street style icon has handpicked her favorite luxury vintage items from sellers around the globe. Live now, there’s over 300 pieces in the assortment, from the likes of Gucci, Dior, Tom Ford, Chanel, John Galliano, and Maison Margiela. Plus, a special glimpse into Roitfeld’s personal closet in her Parisian apartment as well as her hallowed styling tips. “You will be surprised to discover that I have a rather small closet… I keep only my favorite pieces that I still wear to this day,” she tells users. “Today, I am wearing a pair of denim

jeans that are 50 years old. Almost everything I own is vintage, and every piece holds a special place in my heart as they tell stories and represent the evolution of my style.” The CR Fashion Book founder’s edit follows the launch of Vestiaire Collective’s Archive Room, an ongoing campaign highlighting influential and era-defining fashion pieces from the past. Delve into it here.

Staud x Birkenstock’s latest venture is here

Good things come in threes, so they say, so here’s the third offering from Staud’s partnership with Birkenstock to add to your rotation. The Boston Clog, while being around since the 1970s has notably catapulted to notoriety amongst Gen Zs and Millennials in recent years thanks to TikTok and high profile fans like Kendall Jenner and Emma Chamberlain. And now its latest fashionable seal of approval comes in the form of a very Staud makeover. Launching today, the style ($150) comes in three pretty colorways—taupe, elemental blue, and mink—and features Boho-style braiding woven across the suede and leather shoe. Like all good things in life, it’s limited edition. Shop it while stocks last right here.

La Ligne’s IWD t-shirt will benefit Planned Parenthood

This Friday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day and La Ligne is ensuring that the most important issues that women are facing are staying front and center. As such, the brand has teamed up with Lindsey Pope of Pocket Studio Creative to create a garment that nods to the iconic ‘Herald Tribute’ t-shirt worn by Jean Seberg in the 1960 French film Breathless. The limited-edition Pro Roe tee launches exclusively on their website, lalignenyc.com, and retails for $150; 25% of which will go directly to Planned Parenthood.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.