And Just Like That…A new And Just Like That… preview is here!

By now you’ve (hopefully) heard that Kim Cattrall will be making a cameo (!!!!) in the second season of And Just Like That…, and today we have even more intel into what’s ahead on the show. Sarah Jessica Parker posted a new trailer on Instagram this morning with a tease of what’s to come. Mr. Big is back from the dead! Che Diaz is actually Samantha! Carrie leaves New York! Just kidding! Watch the trailer below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

And Just Like That.. returns on Thursday, June 22nd on Max.

Tommy X Disney collab

Now this is Americana! Tommy Hilfiger and Disney have collaborated on a collection featuring Mickey Mouse and friends. The 94-piece collection launches today and will be available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores,

on tommy.com, on shopDisney.com, at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, and on social media.

“An iconic anniversary, an iconic brand, and a collaboration with their most iconic characters – there is no

better way to join fans around the world in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary’,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

“Colliding Mickey and Friends with the Tommy Hilfiger brand DNA has been one of our most fun

collaborations to date. It’s a collectible edition of our favorite prep classics.”

Donna Karan enlists designers for USA Style for Strength

Donna Karan and Cheri Kaufman, co-founder of Veteran Services have launched USA Style for Strength, Celebrating Our Heroes. The one-of-a-kind live auction will feature a collective of looks from designers including Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Epperson, Erin Beatty, Emily Bode, Hillary (Collina Strada), Rio Uribe, Bonnie Young, Rebecca Moses, Jonathan Cohen, Kobi, Vanessa Noel, Peter Dundas, Frederick Anderson, Terry Singh, and Banna.

Each designer was given access to vintage military clothing to repurpose and redesign with their own materials, detailing, etc. Money raised will support the Veteran Services USA breakthrough post traumatic stress (PTS) treatment for those suffering from the debilitating effects of trauma.

The silent auction is LIVE now and will be celebrated with a party and live auction on Monday in NYC.

Michael Kors hosts dinner in Nashville

Michael knows where it’s at! The designer hosted a dinner in Music City last night at Adele’s to celebrate the Michael Kors Collection at Nordstrom. He co-hosted the dinner with Nordstrom’s Rickie DeSole and welcomed Karen Elson, Taylor Hill, Mickey Guyton, Brandi Cyrus, Kristin Cavallari, and Kors’ husband Lance LaPere.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.