Colombian fashion brand Agua by Agua Bendita was in town to host its first-ever Hamptons event this week, in honor of its divine tableware collaboration with sister-led brand Misette. The partnership, which points to both brands’ support of craftsmanship and unique expression, sure makes for a dreamy tablescape—so it was only right to celebrate in style over lunch.

Catalina Álvarez, co-founder of the 20-year-old fashion label known for its swimwear and summer staple dresses, thanked attendees for joining her at The Roundtree in Amagansett as she passed out handwoven, embroidered wooden and rattan fans in the midday sun. Guests chatted and showcased their Agua by Agua Bendita linen and cotton frocks over spritz cocktails by Lillet, as Misette’s co-founder Amy Burstyn Fritz laughed about how the collaboration started how all good ones do—over Instagram DMs, of course.

Toronto-based Burstyn Fritz and her Brooklyn-based sister Sarah Pecaut (along with creative director Leslie Hamilton) launched their increasingly-popular tableware company after their respective event planning and production endeavors were halted during the pandemic. The result allows them to bring the finesse of the large scale events they’re used to executing right into their customers’ homes, with the added benefit of hand-made pieces, natural materials, and eye-catching details as seen across their signature squiggly flatwear and candles and embroidered linens.

Guests joined Álvarez, Burstyn Fritz, Pecaut, and Hamilton amongst the lush gardens of The Roundtree for an al fresco luncheon to get a better look at the collection’s hand-painted plates, embroidered linens, hand-blown glassware, and captivating candles. Among those who joined in the fun were Tanya Taylor, Kirna Zabête’s Beth Buccini, Eliseé Browchuk, Elizabeth Kurpis, Abi Hoffman, Rachel Blumenthal, Violet Gaynor, Jessie Randall, Sara Christensen, Mary Solomon, Kaley Davidson, Tinx, Carolyn Tate Angel, and The Roundtree’s Managing Partner Karla Aabo, among others.

Images: BFA

