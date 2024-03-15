This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Ali Pew is now fashion editor at large at Cultured.

2. Amanda de Cadet is now advisor at Circles.

3. Tommy Dorfman is now guest editor for ELLE.com’s Affirmed series, exploring gender-affirming care.

4. Thom Humphris is now creative director at Perfect Moment.

5. Thomas Lecoq is now CEO, EMEA markets at FRAME.

6. Justin Skala is now CEO at ZO Skin Health.

7. Lisa Hammer is now executive director of culinary & hospitality at KLG PR. There has been several other promotions at the company: Madeleine Andrews is now senior account director, Jamie Konigsberg is now account executive, and Gillian Mullin is now assistant account executive.

8. Emily Lavin is now coordinator, hospitality division at SHADOW.

9. Andrew Taylor and Robert Burke have officially launched Taylor Burke Communications, a boutique agency with clients including Assouline, The Webster, Lalo Tequila, and Cesare Attolini.

10. Media company 10PM Curfew has acquired HollywoodLife.com.

Plus!

11. Éclat Public Relations is now representing

12. The Lede Company is now representing A Bathing Ape.

13. Autumn Communications is now Rent The Runway, Gundry, Meyer Cookware, and EvolveTogether.

14. Lotte Lope PR is now representing Soru Jewelry.

15. Coded Agency is now representing Justin Alexander.

16. KLG PR is now representing Herradura Tequila, Diplomatico Rum, Sprinter Vodka Soda, Frankie’s Olive Oil, and SkinPharm.

17. ICA is now representing Bared Footwear.

18. Michele Marie PR is now representing NicoBlu and Donald Pliner.

19. CLD PR is now representing Windsor.

