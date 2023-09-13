News

Watch! Highlights from The 10th Annual Fashion Media Awards

SJP! Martha! EmRata! Dove! Pam!

by Eddie Roche
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Daily’s 10th annual Fashion Media Awards were held on Friday at the iconic Rainbow Room and celebrated some of the most important names in fashion today. This year’s show was hosted by the charming Alan Cumming and welcomed A list guests like Sarah Jessica Parker, Pamela Anderson, EmRata, Dove Cameron.

Among the evening’s honorees were ELLE, who won Magazine of the Year, Emily Ratajkowski, who won Best Podcast for High Low with EmRata, Martha Stewart, who took home Cover Star of the Year for her celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut, Jeremy Scott, who was celebrated as Fashion Visionary, and MORE!

Check out some memorable highlights from the show.

 

Avatar

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

