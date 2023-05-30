Editor’s Pick: Rhode x West Elm

What: A fashion-meets-interiors collab for your radar. Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau’s Rhode has teamed up with West Elm on a 40-piece collection that fuses the fun, vibrant aesthetic of the brand with the reliability of everyone’s go-to furniture fave.

Who: College roommates and lifelong friends Vickers and Khatau launched their brand in 2014 and found fans all over the world with their best-selling Ella mini dress. To date, their colorful, joie de vivre-infused ready to wear brand has been sported by tastemakers and influencers, not to mention the likes of Beyoncé and Tracey Ellis Ross.

Why: From salad plates to placemats, napkins, and table runners, consider this collection a one-stop-shop for the Instagrammable tablescape you’ve been dreaming of. Everything in the line is rendered in Rhode’s distinctive and pretty prints, and features cute details like scallop edges, ruffles, and tassels, which will jazz up any room in your home. We feel a redecorating itch coming on, and with prices this good, we’d be crazy not to go all in.

Where: westelm.com

How much: from $39-330

