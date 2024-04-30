Kate Moss poses for Vogue Germany’s May issue

In an effortlessly chic display, style icon Kate Moss graces the cover of Vogue Germany‘s May issue, which hit the stands on April 27. Known as both a top supermodel and a savvy entrepreneur, Moss showcases her own skincare brand, Cosmoss, now launching in Germany. Dubbed “Eternal Style,” the issue features Moss in outfits that highlight relaxed sophistication, perfectly encapsulating her timeless appeal. Credits for the sharp cover shoot include photography by Nikolai von Bismarck and styling by Kate Phelan.

Saks Fifth Ave & Dr. Deepika Chopra spotlight Mental Health Awareness Month

Saks Fifth Avenue’s latest venture is putting mental health first. For Mental Health Awareness Month, the retailer has joined forces with Dr. Deepika Chopra. Chopra stars in a new campaign for Saks’ own branded collection of loungewear, sleepwear, and accessories, which the brand is donating at least 50% of purchase prices from to the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation year-round. The behavioral scientist will also host a virtual Saks Live event, an in-person event at Saks’ Beverly Hills flagship store, and share mental health tools across Saks’ digital platforms throughout May. Until May 7, Saks will also donate 10% of its website’s sales, totaling up to $50,000, to support the Foundation’s mental health initiatives.

Todd Snyder and Sperry team up for preppy boat shoe collaboration

Todd Snyder’s latest collaboration has been announced—and just in time for summer. The menswear designer and Sperry are teaming up for a capsule collection of Sperry’s signature Authentic Original boat shoes. The trio of limited-edition footwear features the round-toed shoe crafted from smooth suede, cast in hues of tan, white, and gray—all inspired by the Amalfi coastline. The sharp styles, which retail for $220 each, arrive in Snyder’s stores and website on May 2 with a wider release on Sperry’s website and various retailers on May 7.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

