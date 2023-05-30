Target’s Pride Problems Continue, Ferragamo Names New Ambassador, White Lotus to LOEWE, and More!

Target faces backlash after removing LGBTQ+ merchandise

After their employees received threats over their Pride collection, Target recently pulled some of their merchandise off shelves, which extremism experts and LGBTQ advocates are warning could be seen as a success by anti-LGBTQ extremists and violent protesters. National LGBTQ+ organizations, including Family Equality, GLAAD, GLSEN, The Human Rights Campaign, and more are calling on Target and all businesses to stand up against anti-LGBTQ+ extremism.

According to ABC News, several Targets also received bomb threats over Memorial Day weekend calling for the return of the Pride items to shelves.

“Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year,” Target said in a statement last week.

LOEWE’s fun Fall campaign is out!

LOEWE’s Fall campaign features Aubrey Plaza, Murray Bartlett, Ruth Negga, Dev Hynes, and more for a campaign featuring actors, curators, singers, and people of all ages and walks of life. Juergen Teller shot the campaign. Love it!

Ferragamo names first global male brand ambassador

Another score for K-pop! South Korean K-pop artist Jeno Lee is now Ferragamo’s very first male brand ambassador. The NCT member has already worked with the brand and attended their show in February. “Jeno Lee’s captivating personality and ability to connect with international young audiences, through his music, style and persona is exceptional, “Maximilian Davis, creative director said in a statement. “We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo.”

MUSE Management launches creative artists and talent management division

MUSE is growing! The agency is now expanding its reach by representing creatives including casting, styling, hair, makeup and nail artists in fashion, luxury and beauty. Their roster is off to an impressive start with casting director Stefanie Stein, editor and stylist Anna Katsanis, and rising makeup artist Mitch Yoshida on board. Industry favorite Aidan Keogh has also joined the team heading up the Creatives division at MUSE Management.

