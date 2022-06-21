Daily News: Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Gets Sued, Meet The Man Behind Wintour’s Bob, Elyse Walker Sets Sights On NYC, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Fashion brand Rhode files a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber’s skincare line

Rhode co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers have filed a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber’s fledgling skincare company which launched last week under the name rhode. The aforementioned fashion label began in 2014 and has since become known for its pretty dresses, such as the Ella Dress, that have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé and Tracee Ellis Ross. The duo chose the name in reference to the Greek word for sea nymph, while Rhode is also Bieber’s middle name. According to the co-founders’ legal council, Lisa Simpson, Khatau and Vickers are “Asking a federal judge to immediately block Ms. Bieber’s use of the “rhode” brand under the federal Lanham Act and New York common law.” Simpson further adds, “Ms. Bieber launched [her] beauty skin-care line using the same exact brand as Rhode…despite knowing of Rhode and its prior rights—Ms. Bieber tried to buy the RHODE mark from Rhode four years ago. It’s an unfortunate circumstance. We, of course, understand that Hailey wants to use her middle name for her brand, but the law on this is clear: you can’t create this kind of brand confusion just because you want to use your name.” Simpson called it “a textbook case of reverse confusion, in which a massive junior trademark user threatens to trample a smaller senior user’s market.” Bieber has not responded publicly to the suit yet.

Meet Anna’s hair maestro

Ever wondered who the man behind fashion’s most famous bob is? The New York Times found out. In a new profile piece, T’s editor at large Nick Haramis (formerly the EIC of Interview) gets to know Andreas Anastasis. For years, British hair dresser and artist Anastasis has been showing up at Wintour’s West Village home every day at 8AM sharp to tend to the world-famous bob. Spoiler alert: what happens in the chair stays between himself and his “good friend”—although the insightful feature is full of plenty of revelations and nuggets. Of his client, Anastasis says: “When a guy does what she does, he’s a businessman. But Anna gets such a hard rap because she’s a woman. It’s frustrating. Listen, without getting too deep about it, I consider her a friend. In my hair career, she’s without a doubt the highlight. Even when I retire from hair, I won’t retire from Anna. As long as she’s going, so am I.” Read it here!

Luxury retail alert! Elysewalker is finally coming to NYC

The fashion forward elysewalker shopping experience is headed for the East Coast. Marking the first locations outside of California, the multi-brand boutique is set to unveil a Tribeca location this winter, followed by an Upper East Side store come spring 2023. The downtown digs will be located on N. Moore Street, with 3,000 square feet to house a curated offering of covetable brands including Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Missoni, Tom Ford, Lapointe, The Attico, and many more. Meanwhile, the UES store will boast over 6,000 square feet of retail space—right near where famed buyer and Scarsdale-native Walker got her start working at her mom’s store, Capretto, when growing up. We can’t wait!

‘Brunch With Babs’ visits the Talbots Derby Street store to celebrate book launch

Social media star and Talbots brand ambassador Barbara Costello, aka social media sensation and ‘everybody’s favorite nonna,’ stopped by the renovated Talbots store at at The Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts to introduce fans to her new book. Titled, Celebrate With Babs: Holiday Recipes & Family Traditions, the newly-minted Talbots brand ambassador (the retailer’s first-ever, which is fitting seeing as she’s been shopping with them for over 40 years!) wants to teach everyone the helpful entertaining and lifestyle tips and tricks that have garnered her 1.9 million followers on TikTok. And you can bet there’s no shortage of the real life grandma’s pearls of wisdom on the pages too. At the event, which also nodded to Talbots’ 75th anniversary, over 100 women, men, and children of all ages filled the store to meet Babs, have their book signed, and get the low down on her famous breakfast casserole and Irish soda bread recipes. Take a peak inside the day below:

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer wed…again!

Almost two years after German beauty Toni Garrn and Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer said ‘I Do’ in Hamburg, the couple had another big day out in white. Daily fave Garrn has shared an update to her 3.6 million followers, showing a closer look at the custom Elie Saab bustier gown she wore for the pair’s cliffside vow renewal yesterday which took place alongside friends and family in Paros, Greece. The nuptials also came on the heels of Pettyfer’s first Father’s Day celebrations on Sunday, with their one-year-old daughter Luca. “Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream,” the 29-year-old captioned the wedding update post. Congrats…part deux!

