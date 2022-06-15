Daily News: Candice Swanepoel Teams Up With Alo, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Is Here, Plus! Is Katie Holmes Bringing The Nose Ring Back?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C collaborates with Alo Yoga

Consider your beach-ready rotation for summer sorted. Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C has teamed up with lifestyle brand Alo Yoga on a collection of bikinis, bathing suits, bandeau tops, and woven hats in staple colors like red, black, and white. The female form was front and center while designing the flattering offering, which was handwoven by female artisans in northern Peru—as always, Tropic of C offered the women computer literacy classes and endeavors to support them in their financial and professional independence—and is intended to be mixed and matched. The Alo Yoga x Tropic of C collection will be available through both brands’ websites from June 20 with prices ranging from $70 to $150.

Katie Holmes steps out in Chloé for the Tribeca Film Festival

It’s been years since Katie Holmes re-emerged as a bona fide street style star, garnering massive public interest thanks to her always-cool but equally relatable sartorial must-haves. Last night, for a screening of her new movie Alone Together at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 43-year-old stepped out in a luxe bohemian look from Chloé’s Pre-Fall ’22 collection comprised of a hand-crocheted white tank top and long flared wool skirt—which took 180 hours to make, as per the sustainably-minded luxury brand. While our eyes immediately went to her braided leather Kattie bag, it took a minute for us to cop the retro nose ring. A ’90s icon through and through! Just when we thought the woman who put Khaite’s cardi-bra on the map couldn’t surprise us anymore…

Hailey Bieber officially launches Rhode

The pinnacle of clean girl beauty is here. After two+ years in the making, Hailey Bieber has revealed the three product offering she is launching Rhode with: the inexpensively-priced Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and a Peptide Lip Treatment which comes in three flavors. To celebrate, the supermodel appears on the cover of a special edition of Byrdie. “These are the three main things I would die without if I didn’t have them with me on an airplane,” she explains to writer Laura Pitcher. “Like the perfect pair of jeans that you keep going back to or the perfect little black dress. I wanted to do the same thing with skincare.” The 25-year-old also gets candid about her journey so far. “I really have never felt sexier in my life. I’m in a phase where I feel more beautiful and confident than ever before just by letting my real skin show and my natural hair grow. I just want to be healthy.” However, being so prominent in the public eye has its downfalls. “I feel grown-up in many ways and have been married for almost four years. I’m happier than I have ever been, but I still have moments where I feel very insecure and like I don’t belong anywhere. I feel like people don’t take me seriously, and this whole industry is very interesting. It feels like I’m living in a simulation sometimes.” Bieber opened up about rehabilitating from her recent health scare too, saying: “My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would. After they did the heart procedure, I’m always the person who’s in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it’s not physically possible sometimes…I love fitness, so the last couple of months have been a little hard for me because it’s such an important part of my routine and day.” Jokingly, she added: “I’m routine-obsessed, I think. If that wasn’t clear enough.” Get your hands on some semblance of that routine right here.

Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk under fire over treatment of influencer Remi Bader

TikTok star Remi Bader has thanked her followers for their support over a “very embarrassing” incident that happened in the Hamptons. Bader had uploaded a video to her account which detailed her experience at Deep Hollow Ranch, whereby she was not allowed ride a horse because of her weight. “Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for making me leave because I weigh over 240,” she wrote on the clip. In the caption, she added that she has never had this issue before and that it was not advertised anywhere on their site that there was a weight restriction. After sharing the video, an employee (reportedly the owner’s son) at the ranch retaliated with a video that said, “When you’re not a fat b**** you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch,” which was then used in a follow-up clip posted by Bader. “Imagine this being deep hollow ranch’s response to your experience,” she captioned the post. On Facebook, Deep Hollow Ranch stated: “It has come to our attention that a TikTok video was posted regarding the ranch and a teenage employee posted a response that in no way represents nor is aligned with the views that the owners of the ranch hold. We would like to apologize to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee’s video.” Bader told PEOPLE: “I just want to say how much I appreciate everyone’s kind words and support after yesterday. I also want to say that I’d never want to take down or make a small business look bad unless I truly felt it was necessary. I posted for a reason and that’s not because of me being denied to ride the horses. I get it, some places have weight requirements and I’d never want to hurt the horses, but it was the way I was spoken to and laughed at by the owner and the way I was treated overall. What I experienced in person was only supported later by the owner’s son’s video, who made very clear that they did not want me there because of my weight and that is truly disappointing.”

Coachella dates for 2023 revealed

Mark your cals! Coachella organizers have announced the festival’s dates for 2023. The music and arts extravaganza will return to Indio, California on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The advance sale begins this Friday, June 17 at 10am PST with payment plans also available. Who will headline? Only time will tell…

