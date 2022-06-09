Daily News: Hailey Bieber Reveals Rhode Launch Date, Moschino Resort ’23, Gillian Anderson For Chloé, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Rhode is coming June 15

Hailey Bieber has revealed the date that her fledgling beauty brand will be available—and it’s coming in hot! The supermodel took to Instagram to share that Rhode, her skincare line, will launch next Wednesday June 15. Bieber previously told Allure that all products will be priced under $30. As for who she called for advice, the 25-year-old said she looked to skincare influencer Hyram Yarbro, straight talking aesthetician and beauty commentator Charlotte Palermino of Dieux Skin, the ultimate modern day mogul Kim Kardashian, and celebrity-adored hairstylist Jen Atkin of Ouai. From each conversation, she pooled advice which she ultimately parlayed into Rhode—as well as significant research of her own for 2.5 years, including taking dermatology courses. We’re ready for dolphin skin!

Moschino Resort ’23 is here

In a riot of color, Moschino’s latest landed in our inbox today. And just like Frank Sinatra, Jeremy Scott was all set to ‘beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay’ as he cast his eyes back to the stylish ’60s jet setters who flitted between the beach parties of Waikiki and the discotecas of Acapulco. That technicolor, free love era aesthetic formed the basis of his offering—with hippie crochet and quilted dresses, groovy little co-ord sets, ultra mini skirts, figure-skimming jumpsuits, and feather trim A-line dresses galore. Keeping on the nostalgia train, cherry and tropical prints were mixed in with psychedelic hues in pieces that couldn’t help but remind us of Cher on vacation. Here for it!

Gillian Anderson for Chloé

Chloé has unveiled a series of portraits featuring actress Gillian Anderson for its Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The actress has been a muse for Gabriela Hearst for some time, often wearing sustainable luxury pieces by Chloé on the red carpet. In the images, Anderson is styled by Camilla Nickerson and photographed by Zoe Ghertner, while carrying the Edith bag in soft tan buffalo leather and the Mony bag in light tan calfskin. Of the award-winning thesp, the brand said “Anderson embodies the Chloé woman of the season–continuing the Maison’s legacy of inspiring femininity.” We’ll have what she’s having.

Introducing AT.KOLLEKTIVE

Speaking of Chloé, here’s what Natacha Ramsay-Levi is up to. The former Chloé creative director is part of a new creative collection design group, revealed today, called AT.KOLLEKTIVE. Launched by ECCO Leather, the group forming the ‘first creative exchange’ is rounded out by Isaac Reina, Kostas Murkudis, Bianca Saunders, and Bernard Dubois. As per a release, the project is about a “new way of thinking” and collections look set to include footwear, interiors, furniture, accessories, small leather goods, and ready to wear. Each collection will feature nine key pieces per designer and sustainability and innovation will be a key pillar. We’re intrigued!

Save the date! School’s Out is finally back in East Hampton

After two years off, School’s Out is finally back. Hetrick Martin Institute’s Summer benefit will be held on Saturday, July 9th at the Arc House in East Hampton. The benefit cocktail reception will be 5:30 to 7:30pm and followed by a dinner from 7:30 to 9:30pm. The dinner will feature courses from some of the most beloved restaurants on the East End including Duryea’s Lobster Cobb Salad, Steak from STK and assorted side dishes from ALMOND restaurant, with pies from Kerber’s Farm, and wine by Whispering Angel.

The co-chairs are Rod Grozier and Douglas Elliman’s Ben Dixon and hosts this year include Garrett Neff, Timo Weiland, and Nick Volgarias. HIM is the nations oldest and largest LGBTQ youth services organization with all proceeds from the benefit helping to continue life-saving services to LGBTQ youth. Funds raised from Schools Out ensures our young people have the resources they need year round.

Click HERE for more info on getting tix.

Fair Harbor Opens Flagship Store in Soho

Fair Harbor is on a roll! The sustainable lifestyle brand has just opened doors to their first retail location in Soho at 19 Prince Street. The store will offer men’s, women’s, and boys’ swimwear and lifestyle apparel. Designed by interior architect Chris Antista, the store’s aesthetic is inspired by the brand’s namesake, Fair Harbor, a small beach community on Fire Island. Design elements of the light, beachy space include wide-plank repurposed floorboards sourced from an antique farmhouse in Upstate New York, custom-made birch tables, and light fixtures designed to resemble Delilah, the brand’s beloved orange 1974 Ford Bronco.

The seven year old family brand was launched by siblings Jake and Caroline Danehy. The store is a framework to launch more retail stores in the future.

DJ Khaled gifted rare Hennessy Paradis NBA carafe

Hey, big spender! DJ Khaled was gifted a Hennessy Paradis NBA carafe in celebration of the NBA finals this past weekend—worth a staggering $175,000. Our sources tell us that the rare carafe was created in honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary and designed by Louis Vuitton fine jewelry designer, Lorenz Baümer. No doubt, serious celebrations ensued in Miami at the NBA finals after that gifting moment. Salut!

