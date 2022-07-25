Daily News: Hailey Bieber Claims First Win In Trademark Suit, JLo Reveals All (Literally), A New Skims Campaign, Plus! Who’s Showing In London?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode lands its first win in lawsuit over name

As reported by The Fashion Law, a New York federal court has sided with Hailey Bieber in the trademark lawsuit regarding her new skincare brand Rhode. Specifically, it refused to issue a preliminary injunction that would have required her brand to stop using the name Rhode for the duration of a trademark lawsuit lodged against it by a fashion label of the same name. The latter first filed its lawsuit against Bieber and her companies RHODEDEODATO CORP. and HRBEAUTY, LLC d/b/a RHODE for trademark infringement and unfair competition under federal and New York state law in June. They argued that, in addition to preventing Bieber from using the name Rhode (her middle name) and “swamping [Rhode’s] market presence,” the injunction was necessary as a result of the fact that Bieber was planning to release a documentary about her brand titled, “The Making of Rhode,” which would further the risk of consumer confusion. The court disagreed with Rhode and, on July 22, Judge Lorna G. Schofield of the U.S. District for the Southern District of New York articulated that the “plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction is denied with prejudice.” Of course, this isn’t the end of the lawsuit, and we will continue to keep you updated with any developments.

Raf Simons, JW Anderson, Burberry, and more to show during London Fashion Week

It’s all going down in London town next season. This September 16-20, 110 brands will present their Spring 2023 collections. However, this particular LFW will see Belgian designer and Prada co-creative director Raf Simons showcase a collection from his eponymous label, marking its London runway debut. Likewise, Burberry, will return to the official calendar with a physical show format after showing digitally for two years and then hosting an off-season outing. Other brands set to return to the schedule are JW Anderson, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Huishan Zhang, Molly Goddard, Rejina Pyo, Roskanda, Halpern, Simone Rocha, and Nensi Dojaka. The full official schedule will be released in mid-August and will include specific information regarding the format and location of each show.

Jennifer Lopez poses nude to launch JLo Body on her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Lopez—sorry, Jennifer Affleck!—celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday. And, in true sensational style, marked the occasion by posing nude to launch her latest skincare product, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. The singer first announced the news through her exclusive newsletter “On The JLo,” revealing to subscribers that she’s debuting a new product to highlight everyone’s best “asset”: the FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. She followed this announcement up with an ultra-sexy campaign video on Instagram, which saw her in-the-nude, and looking as bronzed, toned, and beautiful as ever. Priced at $65, the balm aims to firm the skin’s appearance in targeted areas like the booty, hips, and thighs. A limited amount of booty balms have been released on the JLo Beauty website, which will be filled by a full launch to follow in August. So, although it would appear that the On the Floor singer is currently relaxing on her honeymoon in Paris with her new husband, she continues to grind and bring us the very best of her beauty secrets.

Adele announces rescheduled dates for Las Vegas residency

This is not a drill! After months of confusion and mystery, beloved British songstress Adele has finally announced the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum. Now, the Easy on Me singer is set to perform in Sin City from November through March 2023. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the 34-year-old star wrote alongside a Weekends with Adele promo shot. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” And so are we! Weekends with Adele will run for 32 shows, from November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Ticket information is available now.

Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey star in latest Skims campaign, shot by Cobrasnake

Skims has just released yet another A-list swim campaign starring Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey. Channeling the playful, carefree spirit of the Los Angeles pool party scene, the imagery sees the three starlets lounging by a pristine pool in the flattering swimwear styles. “I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for Skims is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” said Jackson. This latest collection sees new suits designed with the signature Skims fit and comfort to offer targeted support both in and out of the water. Shot and directed by Cobrasnake, the definitive photographer of alternative contemporary culture, the swim campaign will debut across digital and social platforms today, Monday, July 25 and the new swim collection will drop on Thursday, July 28.

Brendon Babenzien unveils inaugural collection for J.Crew

Brendon Babenzien is determined to make J.Crew buzzy again. Last May, it was announced that Babenzien, co-founder of the streetwear brand Noah and former design director at Supreme, would assume the role of creative director of J.Crew’s menswear line. Now, he has debuted his first collection for the long-standing retailer, which will hit stores next season. The collection itself examines the brand’s undeniably preppy heritage, while simultaneously updating it for a younger consumer. For example, he has modernized several classic J.Crew staples, including the wool madras barn coat and the chino. Also, Babenzien revealed that he will design four full collections a year, but will release new, smaller-scale drops every two weeks. Watch this space…

Career experts Billy Clark and Clayton Apgar celebrate the launch of their new book with an intimate dinner

Last week, renowned career experts and authors Billy Clark and Clayton Apgar hosted an intimate cocktail party and dinner with Book|Hampton at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island. The chic event was held in honor of the launch of their latest tome, The Little Book To Land Your Dream Job. Billy Clark Creative Management is a global authority on talent acquisition and career strategy for some of the top design, lifestyle, and luxury brands. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Clark and Apgar gathered their most creative friends and colleagues at Sunset Beach to celebrate and enjoy a summer evening together. Little Book is now on display at Book|Hampton’s store window, and available at the store in East Hampton NY through the summer.

Images: BFA

Written by Sarah Powless

