This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now an ambassador for Armani Beauty, debuting with his campaign for Acqua di Giò.

2. K-pop star BamBam is now a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

3. Nick Vlahos is now CEO at Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode.

4. Daniel Ervér is now group CEO at H&M Group.

5. Philippe Pinatel is now CEO at Merit Beauty.

6. Maria Schwarzfischer has been named Marketing Director at BABOR America

7. Stephanie Oh is now associate vice president at Foundation. Lillian Nolan is now account executive at the company, and Jenny Hong is now PR manager.

Plus!

8. SHADOW is now representing Under Armor.

9. ABMC is now representing JECT and Morphe.

10. House Of is now representing I Waited for You.

11. JBC is now representing The Honest Company.

12. Bollare is now representing Naked Wardrobe.

13. DH-PR is now representing Olivia von Halle in the US.

14. CGC is now representing Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty.

15. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Michelle Phan’s Em Cosmetics.

16. Foundation is now representing Dae.

17. Morgan Publicity is now representing Blossom Beauty.

18. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Anisa Beauty.

19. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing TheRY.

20. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Immy.

21. CCPR is now representing Parallelle.

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Atacz.

23. KLC is now representing Peripera.

24. VLIV Communications is now representing BEARPAW.

25. SHO + CO is now representing AMANTE 1530 and SAVE THE DUCK.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

