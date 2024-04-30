News

Watch! Highlights From The 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Doja! Jennifer Garner! Bob Mackie! Law Roach! Ryan Murphy!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Brett Alan Nelson and Doja Cat (Caroline Fiss)

The Daily’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards were held on Sunday at the iconic Beverly Hills and celebrated some of the most important names in fashion and beauty today. This year’s show was hosted by the hilarious Celeste Barber and the evening’s honorees were Adir Abergel (Hair Stylist of the Year), Amelia Gray (Model of the Year), Anastasia Soare (Beauty Innovator of the Year), Brett Alan Nelson (Music Stylist of the Year), Bob Mackie (Lifetime Achievement Award), Elsa Hosk (Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year), Erin Walsh (Style Curator of the Year), Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God (Designer of the Year), Maer Roshan (Editor of the Year), and Rachel Goodwin (Makeup Artist of the Year). Presenters included Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner, Katie Grand, Kris Jenner, Law Roach, Lisa Rinna, Rachel Zoe, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Carlos Nazario, and Dani Michelle.

Watch highlights from the show!

The event was presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, Cinq à Sept, DAOU Vineyards, FIJI Water, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Casamigos.

Shakia April 30, 2024 - 7:07 PM

Doja cat’s style never disappoints!

