Dining With Anna Wintour, Target’s Buzzy Spring Collabs, Who Won At The ASMEs, Plus! Why Leo DiCaprio, Irina Shayk & Co. Were In Town

Anna Wintour talks Karl Lagerfeld, the story of the Met Gala, philanthropy and more

On the latest episode of the Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the legendary hospitality figure is joined by Anna Wintour for lunch at adored West Village eatery Via Carota. Admitting she’s “more of a breakfast person” and doesn’t usually leave One World Trade for lunch as it’s in an isolating neighborhood—plus why leave that spectacular view—it was a rare and intimate interview with the Vogue doyenne spoke candidly about everything from the birth of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund post-9/11, why fundraising for HIV/AIDS initiatives is so close to her heart, and how the Met Gala has taken on a life of its own over the last 25 years with her at the helm—particularly since the public interest in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in 2011. “The Met was because of Oscar De La Renta, who was my great friend,” she explained to Bozzi, adding that the funds raised on the First Monday of May is the only fundraising event to sustain the Costume Institute year-round. “They called me a million years ago and said would you ever consider helping the Costume Institute. I had been aware of The Met and the work they did when I was first living in New York and was a junior editor at New York Magazine. I remember going to The Met…and being awed by what Mrs. Vreeland had done, it was the most glamorous event I was ever at. I couldn’t afford to go to the dinner! I was just at the cocktails with (late colleague) Henry Post. When Oscar called me, there was no leadership….it was not a grand plan, I just did it because if Oscar called you always said yes. I was very naive. I didn’t realize what I was stepping into.”

For more fascinating revelations—ps. She doesn’t really hate the color black!—straight from The Bob, get the episode wherever you get your podcasts now.

The A listers came out to see Polestar’s new luxury SUV

The Shed in Hudson Yards welcomed an illustrious crowd last night as Polestar celebrated the North American debut of its new electric luxury SUV Polestar 3. Irina Shayk, who celebrated her birthday this week with a viral bikini pic, was in town for the bash, pulling off a bodycon midi dress with sneakers and socks like only an international supermodel could. As well as Shayk, the event brought together Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, White Lotus scene-stealer Simona Tabasco, Anna Sophia Robb, and more. The chic crowd enjoyed music by GRAMMY Award-winning artist James Blake and cuisine from James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern. Not your average Tuesday! See snaps from inside the reveal below:

Images: Getty

The ASME awards honored The Atlantic, New York, Glamour, GQ, and more

The American Society of Magazine Editors hosted its National Magazine Awards 2023 last night at Terminal 5, whereby the publishing industry celebrated its own and their incredible achievements in print and digital media. The Atlantic was awarded the accolade for General Excellence (News, Sports, and Entertainment). GQ received a nod for Design for its June/July issue. The Cut’s editor in chief Lindsay Peoples took to Instagram with elation to share that the publication’s ‘Ten Years Since Trayvon’ had won an award for Single-Topic Issue for its coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement and the tragic shooting of teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012. New York’s viral ‘The Year of the Nepo Baby’ package won for Lifestyle Journalism, while The New York Times Magazine was honored for its feature writing and The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino was celebrated for three of her articles regarding post-Roe era threats to abortion. And the Public Interest award went to Glamour for its rousing features on paid maternity leave, ‘The Time to Pass Paid Leave Is Now/28 Days,’ by Natasha Pearlman and Ruhama Wolle. Read the full list of winners right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Peoples (@lrpeoples)

Target’s next collaborators are Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE.

Springtime temps must be on the horizon, as Target today announced the 2023 installment of its popular limited-edition Designer Collection series. Coming April 15, the Spring Designer Collection includes more than 100 pieces of warm weather apparel, swim, and accessories designed in collaboration with three different print-loving labels: Colombia-based Agua Bendita, New York/Grenadian designer Fe Noel, and Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers’ RHODE. Target teased a campaign, which showcases what the assortment will look like—think: elegant wrap beach sarongs, flattering swimsuits, feminine two-piece sets, and bold hues and patterns galore. Everything will also be available in sizes XXS-4X too. You know what to do….mark those cals for 4/15.

